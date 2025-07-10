Brandon Sproat Dominates, But Mets Lose to IronPigs, 2-0, on Thursday Night

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs got the best of the Syracuse Mets in a 2-0 pitchers duel between Mick Abel and Brandon Sproat on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium in front of an electric crowd of 6,238.

Sproat pitched his best game of the season, tossing a Triple-A career-high seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits, one walk, and striking out four. The right-hander has pitched 18 consecutive scoreless innings.

On the other side, Abel was just as dominant. The Lehigh Valley (53-35, 7-7) starter pitched six scoreless frames, allowed just one hit, and struck out four. Syracuse (42-48, 11-4) didn't notch its first hit until Yonny Hernandez singled in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The IronPigs didn't get on the scoreboard until the top of the eighth inning when Rafael Lantigua doubled, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch by Ty Adcock, giving Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Rodolfo Castro, hit his second home run of the series, a solo shot that extended the advantage to 2-0.

The only opportunity for the Mets came in the bottom of the ninth inning. Hernandez led off with a single, and Jose Azocar singled to put two runners on with nobody out. On a wild pitch by IronPigs reliever Michael Mercado, Hernandez moved to third, and Azocar stole second in the same at-bat. With two runners in scoring position and one down, Francisco Alvarez popped out. Then, Pablo Reyes struck out to end the game.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

