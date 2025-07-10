Plates Slug Their Way to 14-9 Win over WooSox

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Plates picked up their second straight win in their series against the Worcester Red Sox Thursday night, securing the 14-9 victory. C Francisco Mejía had a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored, and a walk for his first multi-hit game with Rochester. 1B Yohandy Morales, 2B José Tena, and SS Jackson Cluff all logged multi-hit, multi-RBI performances to propel the Plates offense.

Worcester struck first in the top of the second. SS Vaughn Grissom and DH Blaze Jordan hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, putting runners on the corners. CF Trayce Thompson brought home the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Grissom to cross the plate. Following a double by 1B Nathan Hickey, the WooSox added a second run in the inning on another sac fly, this time off the bat of C Seby Zavala.

Rochester had an immediate answer, batting around in the bottom of the second. After RF Nick Schnell and LF Andrew Pinckney each singled to right field to begin the inning, a wild pitch from Worcester RHP Robert Stock brought in the Plates' first run of the game. Jackson Cluff drew a walk to put runners on first and second for Francisco Mejía, who brought in his first run for Rochester on a shallow fly-ball single to left field. With the bases loaded later in the inning, the Plates took the lead on a Yohandy Morales RBI single. The game broke open after 2B José Tena shot a bases-clearing double into the right-center field gap, giving Rochester a 6-2 lead.

The WooSox responded to kick off the fourth inning, beginning with a single by Vaughn Grissom to right-center. Trayce Thompson followed that up with a sharp liner down the left field line, good for a double and scoring Grissom, the second RBI of his night. The doubles continued as Nathan Hickey poked his second double of the night. The Plates put the rally away with a 9-6 double play, still holding a 6-4 lead.

Worcester was right back to work in the fifth frame, again landing their leadoff hitter on base by virtue of a LF Tyler McDonough single to right. Two batters later, RF Yhostynxon Garcia ripped a single into left, allowing McDonough to scamper over to third. In the following at-bat, 2B Kristian Campbell did not miss a change-up and pumped it out to left field for his first home run since rejoining the team, putting Worcester back in front, 7-6.

The Plates snatched the lead back in the bottom of the sixth, with a Jackson Cluff single and C Francisco Mejía walk setting the table. 2B Darren Baker laid down his second bunt of the game, and an errant throw created havoc on the basepaths, as both Cluff and Mejía came around to score, while Baker ended the play at third. A stand-up double roped down the right field line from Yohandy Morales scored Baker, giving Rochester a two-run lead heading to the seventh.

With a two-run lead, Schnell opened the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff walk. Moments later, Jackson Cluff crushed a two-run shot to right, his fifth of the season, to push the Plates advantage to four. With one out, Francisco Mejía and CF Robert Hassell III each singled through the left side. A deflected ball on Hassell's single allowed Mejía to reach third and Hassell III to move around to second. Morales then drew a walk to load the bases for the Plates. The following at-bat with José Tena at the plate, a balk brought Mejía home from third to make it a 12-7 game moving into the eighth.

Looking to cut into their deficit, Blaze Jordan opened up the eighth inning for Worcester with an infield single. Thompson followed suit with a ripped line-drive double to left, pushing Jordan to third. With both runners in scoring position, a wild pitch allowed Jordan to score and moved Thompson up to third. On the very next pitch, another wild one brought Thompson home, putting us at a 12-9 ballgame.

Andrés Chaparro led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, and Nick Schnell followed with a line-drive double to center. PR Nasim Nuñez then came in to replace Chaparro at third. With runners on second and third, Jackson Cluff was intentionally walked to load the bases once again for the Plates. Francisco Mejía stepped in and delivered, ripping a single over third base to bring Nuñez home. Still with the bases loaded, Darren Baker grounded out to first, but Schnell crossed the plate, restoring the Plates' five-run lead.

The Plates closed out the night with a clean 1-2-3 ninth inning, sealing a 14-9 victory and securing their second win of the six-game series against Worcester.

RHP Seth Shuman got the start for Rochester on Thursday evening, hurling 4.1 innings, allowing eight hits and six earned runs, while walking a batter and striking out two. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. was the first Plate out of the bullpen, going 1.2 innings, surrendering an earned run on a hit, while striking out a hitter. RHP Carlos Romero came on to pitch the seventh, collected an out, and left runners on first and third, before RHP Joan Adon took over. He entered and got an inning-ending double-play on his first pitch, ending the frame. He recorded another out to start the eighth, along with a hit and two earned runs. Rochester then turned to LHP Konnor Pilkington later in the inning, who retired two batters and gave up a hit. RHP Ryan Loutos came on in the ninth, looking to wrap things up for consecutive nights. The southpaw set down all three Worcester batters in order to finish the job.

SS Jackson Cluff is the Player of the Game tonight for the Plates. The former sixth-round pick in 2019 picked up another multi-hit game after collecting two hits, two RBI via a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, two walks, and three runs scored. Through his first seven games of July, the BYU product is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with a .520 on-base percentage and 1.204 OPS

The Plates look to pick up their third win tomorrow evening in their fourth game of the series. LHP Andrew Alvarez will take the mound for Rochester against Worcester's RHP Cooper Criswell. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.







