Norfolk Drops Both In Doubleheader In Jacksonville
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (5-7, 35-51) dropped both games of their doubleheader against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-6, 55-34) Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark. Norfolk would fall 4-1 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2. That was Norfolk's eighth doubleheader of the season, and the third time they'd been swept.
Silas Ardoin (2-3, HR) made his Triple-A debut for the Norfolk Tides in Game 2 of the doubleheader, starting behind the plate. Ardoin blasted an opposite field home run in his first career Triple-A at bat and recorded a single in his second at-bat. He became the 19th Tide to homer in his Triple-A debut for Norfolk.
Game 1 was highlighted by Chayce McDermott (1-6, 6.97), who went a season high 5.1 innings and allowed 2 runs (1 ER) on 5 hits and 1 walk with 6 strikeouts. McDermott would leave in the sixth inning with right elbow discomfort, cutting his outing short at only 78 pitches. Jeremiah Jackson went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Game 1, scoring Norfolk's only run in the first game by way of a Heston Kjerstad RBI single in the sixth inning.
The Norfolk Tides and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will face off again tomorrow at 7:05 PM from VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida. RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-6, 6.51) will get the start for Norfolk opposite former Tide,RHP Morgan McSweeney (2-0, 0.00) and the Jumbo Shrimp.
