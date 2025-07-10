Toledo Edges Omaha 3-2 Behind Three Baddoo Triples

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Omaha, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens edged out the Omaha Storm Chasers with a 3-2 victory on Thursday, July 10, at Werner Park. First pitch was fired at 8:05 p.m.

Akil Baddoo set the tone early for Toledo, ripping a triple to center in the top of the first. The bats stayed warm in the second as Ryan Kreidler lined a single to left, while Omaha's Joey Wiemer responded with a knock to center in the home half.

Both teams traded hits through the middle innings-Kreidler added another base hit in the fifth for the Mud Hens, while Harold Castro did the same for the Storm Chasers in the bottom half.

The Mud Hens finally broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. Hao-Yu Lee drew a walk and came around to score on Baddoo's second triple of the night-this one scorched to center. Baddoo would later cross the plate on a fielder's choice RBI, giving Toledo a 2-0 advantage.

Omaha cut the lead in half in the bottom of the sixth when MJ Melendez singled, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a Drew Waters groundout. The Storm Chasers evened things up in the seventh as Wiemer led off with a solo homer to left, knotting the game at 2-2. Nick Pratto followed with a double but was left stranded.

The clutch gene came through for Baddoo again in the eighth-he laced his third triple of the night and scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice from Justyn-Henry Malloy, putting Toledo back on top 3-2.

The Storm Chasers threatened in the ninth. Luca Tresh drew a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Dairon Blanco. Omaha tallied two more singles, but Blanco was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run.

Devin Smeltzer impressed in his Toledo debut, tossing five scoreless innings with four hits and three strikeouts. The bullpen held strong: Thomas Szapucki earned the hold, PJ Poulin picked up the win, and Drew Sommers closed the door for the save.

The Mud Hens look to keep the momentum going Friday, July 11, as they continue their series against Omaha at Werner Park. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m.

Notables:

Akil Baddoo (3-4, 3 3B, 2 R, RBI)

Drew Sommers (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K)







International League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.