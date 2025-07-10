World's Most Autographed Baseball at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight, July 10th

SYRACUSE, NY - In an effort to break a Guinness World Record for the most number of signatures on a piece of sports memorabilia, and in keeping with its legacy of delighting fans through unique promotions, Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") is bringing "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" Tour to Syracuse tonight, July 10th, where the Mets are hosting the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

An eight-foot, 1200-pound replica Minor League game baseball will roll into NBT Bank Stadium tonight. Fans, players, and community members are invited to make their marks on history by adding their signatures to the ball. Fans will have the opportunity to sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. next to the Home Plate Gate.

The ball is visiting 15 Minor League ballparks in total before the tour concludes on July 29 just outside MLB's New York City headquarters, where an official Guinness World Records judge will be on-site to certify the record once achieved. Following the activation, "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" will be a centerpiece at future MiLB fan events and serve as a lasting testament to the game's vibrant fan base and the collective passion that fuels Minor League Baseball.

"This is Minor League Baseball at its finest - innovative, fun and something for the whole family to enjoy," said Kristin Sutton, Vice President of Marketing for MiLB. "Only in MiLB can you experience baseball like this. We can't wait to see the response in these communities and find out just how many autographs we can fit on this ball."

To view the tour schedule, learn more, and track the signature count, visit milb.com/signtheball.

