Sahlen's, Weber's Brand Celebrate Partnership with 716 Free Hot Dogs on Sahlen Field Plaza on 716 Day

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Two of Buffalo's most iconic brands, with over 250 years of combined WNY heritage, are joining forces this summer. Sahlen Packing Co., founded in 1869, proudly names Weber's Brand, established in 1922, as the 'Official Mustard of Sahlen's® Hot Dogs'. The partnership will be unveiled during a special 716 Day celebration on the Sahlen Field plaza, Wednesday, July 16 (12pm), where Sahlen's will also be grilling up 716 FREE Hot Dogs for fans and visitors to enjoy!

Stop by the ballpark's plaza and enjoy a free lunch and fun from 12-1pm on 716 Day. Along with the cookout, one lucky attendee will win a Blackstone® Grill, the ultimate backyard upgrade for grilling Sahlen's® Hot Dogs all year long. Buffalo-based food influencer Alex Dispense @supchef (1.1M TikTok followers) will also compete head-to-head against a special guest, creating original dishes featuring Sahlen's® Hot Dogs and Weber's Mustard. The official announcement between Sahlen's and Weber's Brand will start the festivities right at 12 pm.

"As a company, Sahlen's® is thrilled to formalize this partnership with Weber's Brand," said Joe Annunziato, Director of Sales & Marketing at Sahlen's®. "For over a century, Western New Yorkers have topped and paired our hot dogs with Weber's Mustard. Making this partnership official on 716 Day, when we gather to celebrate everything that makes Buffalo special, feels like the perfect fit."

Both companies have experienced remarkable growth over the past decade. Sahlen's® has expanded across the East Coast and Midwest, driven by innovative offerings like Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs alongside its heritage Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs. Weber's Brand, now led by fourth-generation owner Luke Desmond, now being led by its fourth generation, Luke Desmond, has achieved continued expansion across the Northeast and East Coast whilst sending packages of mustard goodness to all 50 states via their new website.

"Since becoming Vice President of Weber's Brand in 2023, my mission has been to share Buffalo's love for our mustard nationwide," said Luke Desmond. "What began back in 1922 at the Broadway Market quickly grew into a community favorite. Weber's Mustard on a Sahlen's® Hot Dog has become a beloved combination ever since, and now, we get to make this proud WNY pairing official. This isn't just a win for Weber's; being named the Official Mustard of Sahlen's® Hot Dogs is a win for American food fans to savor."

ONGOING ACTIVATIONS POST 716 DAY

The celebration doesn't stop after 7/16. The Sahlen's® x Weber's Brand partnership will continue to delight fans with:

Buffalo Bisons Game - Friday, July 18 -Representatives from Sahlen's® and Weber's Brand will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Buffalo Bisons' home game against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The evening includes a snow globe giveaway and postgame fireworks.

Tops Friendly Markets Promotion -During the week of July 14, shoppers at Tops Friendly Markets who purchase Sahlen's® Hot Dogs will receive a free jar of Weber's Mustard. The promotion will be highlighted in the Tops circular and supported through the Bisons' digital and email channels.







