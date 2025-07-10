Memphis Swept in Doubleheader against Charlotte

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and began a six-game series with a doubleheader loss against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt tallied three extra-base hits in his Triple-A debut night for Memphis. In game one, the left-handed hitter smacked a triple to right field for his first Triple-A hit. In his next at-bat, Wetherholt smashed his first Triple-A home run to dead center field. The infielder added a seventh inning double to left-center field in game two.

Luken Baker, Jimmy Crooks, Matt Koperniak and Matt Lloyd also drove in at least one run for the Redbirds in the doubleheader. Crooks became the first Memphis batter to 60 RBIs on the season, tied for second most in the International League. Bryan Torres stole three bases (19 total on the season) in game two to bring him even with Jose Fermin for the most by a Redbirds this season.

Chris Roycroft and Andre Granillo gave Memphis multiple innings of scoreless relief in game two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, July 10 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

