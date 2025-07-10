Clippers Come Back Late to Beat Bats

COLUMBUS, OH - There was day baseball Thursday in the Arena District, and over 8,600 fans turned out to watch the Columbus Clippers defeat their foes from Louisville, 6-4. The home team trailed most of the day before a three-run 8th inning pushed the Clippers out in front.

Louisville led 3-0 after 3 innings. The Clippers rallied for two in the 5th inning to climb within one. Jake Anchia singled in the first run, and then Milan Tolentino doubled home another.

Then in the 7th, Anchia collected another RBI single to tie the game, 3-3.

Louisville jumped ahead 4-3 in the top of the 8th, before the game-deciding rally in the bottom of the frame. Yordys Valdes tied the game with a RBI single. Tolentino laced a two-run double into right field to give the Clippers their first lead of the day.

Left-handed reliever Matt Krook (2-0) was the winner, and righty Franco Aleman closed the door in the 9th for his third save of the season.

The Clippers improve to 7-8 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 41-46 overall this season.

The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, continues with $5 Friday! Special deals on food and drinks for just an Abraham Lincoln. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







