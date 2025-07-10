Waldrep Sharp, But Stripers Falter against Chandler, Indians
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect Hurston Waldrep squared off against Lawrenceville, Georgia native and Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 1 prospect Bubba Chandler on Thursday night at Victory Field, and despite a quality start from Waldrep, the Gwinnett Stripers (7-8) were shut out 3-0 by the Indianapolis Indians (11-4). Gwinnett is now 0-3 in the series.
Decisive Plays: Indianapolis took a 2-0 lead against Waldrep (L, 6-8) in the third, getting an RBI triple from Ji-Hwan Bae and a run-scoring error charged to shortstop Luke Waddell. Gwinnett stranded two runners on base against Chandler (W, 4-2) in the first and third innings and six total over his 6.0 scoreless frames. Ronny Simon added insurance with a solo home run (7) off Rolddy Munoz in the seventh. Three Indians' relievers combined for 3.0 scoreless innings, finishing off the six-hit shutout.
Key Contributors: Waldrep turned in his fourth quality start of the year in the loss (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). Chandler went 6.0 innings (5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) for the win for Indianapolis. Bae was the only hitter from either side with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI.
Noteworthy: Waldrep lowered his ERA to 4.97 for the season, the first time it's been below 5.00 since his Opening Day start at Coolray Field on April 1 (1.80). Waddell singled and walked in a 1-for-3 effort and has now reached base safely in 29 of 32 games (90.6%) with Gwinnett this year. The Stripers dropped to 3-10 in shutout decisions with the loss.
Next Game (Friday, July 11): Gwinnett Stripers at Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Friday, July 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
