Iowa Drops Third Straight in St. Paul
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (45-44) dropped their third straight game against the St. Paul Saints (41-47) by a 2-1 score tonight at CHS Field.
The Saints got on the board in the first inning on a solo home run from Edouard Julien. In the fourth, Owen Caissie hit his 19th home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.
St. Paul took a 2-1 lead in the fifth and held the I-Cubs scoreless the remainder of the game.
For Caissie, it marked his seventh home run in his last seven games.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 7:07 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Iowa Drops Third Straight in St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Surge ahead for Good in Seventh - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Raya Continues Impressive Run, Helps Pitch Saints to 2-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Nashville Nips Durham 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Completes Doubleheader Sweep of Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Plates Slug Their Way to 14-9 Win over WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Lose Third Straight to Scranton, 11-7 on Thursday Evening - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Drops Both In Doubleheader In Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Silence Stripers for Seventh Shutout of Season - Indianapolis Indians
- Brandon Sproat Dominates, But Mets Lose to IronPigs, 2-0, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Waldrep Sharp, But Stripers Falter against Chandler, Indians - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak with Shutout of Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Come Back Late to Beat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Defensive Mishaps Spell Disaster for Bats in 6-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons to Host First Ever 'M&T Bank Softball Clinic' on August 2 as Part of 'Women in Sports Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Sahlen's, Weber's Brand Celebrate Partnership with 716 Free Hot Dogs on Sahlen Field Plaza on 716 Day - Buffalo Bisons
- World's Most Autographed Baseball at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight, July 10th - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 10 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Bats Erupt in 13-7 Victory over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader against Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Charlotte Takes Two from Memphis - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.