Iowa Drops Third Straight in St. Paul

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (45-44) dropped their third straight game against the St. Paul Saints (41-47) by a 2-1 score tonight at CHS Field.

The Saints got on the board in the first inning on a solo home run from Edouard Julien. In the fourth, Owen Caissie hit his 19th home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

St. Paul took a 2-1 lead in the fifth and held the I-Cubs scoreless the remainder of the game.

For Caissie, it marked his seventh home run in his last seven games.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 7:07 p.m.







