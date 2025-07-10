RailRiders Surge ahead for Good in Seventh

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 11-7 Thursday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell behind three times in the game, but a six-run seventh inning secured the RailRiders' fifth win in a row and third straight against the Bisons.

Buffalo opened the scoring in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Brendan Beck. Alan Roden's sacrifice fly plated Michael Stefanic for an early 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in the home half of the frame off Bisons pitcher Hunter Gregory. With one out, Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones singled, and Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira walked. After a double steal put both runners in scoring position, T.J. Rumfield plated Jones with a sacrifice fly to even the game at one.

The Bisons retook the lead in the top of the third with a four-run third inning. Stefanic scored the first run of the frame on a Roden groundout for a 2-1 margin. Buddy Kennedy plated Jonatan Clase on a fielder's choice to pull ahead by two runs, and Yohendrick Pinango followed with a two-run homer for a 5-1 advantage.

The RailRiders cut the deficit in the bottom of the third. Rumfield drove in Pereira with a two-out double. Jeimer Candelario reached on a single to continue the inning, and Nicky Lopez scored Rumfield with an RBI base hit to cut the Bisons lead to 5-3.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the fourth. Andrew Velazquez opened the frame with a bunt, advancing to second on an error. Duke Ellis singled and a throwing miscue allowed Velazquez to score, pulling the RailRiders within one. With two outs, Rumfield singled home Ellis to square the game at five.

Buffalo recaptured the lead again in the seventh. Roden bunted his way on to lead off the inning and moved to second on a passed ball. Pinango reached on an error to put runners on the corners for Riley Tirotta, who scored Roden on a groundout for a 6-5 lead.

The RailRiders pulled ahead in the bottom of the seventh, plating six runs and sending all nine batters to the plate. After Lopez singled, Jose Rojas doubled, and a pitch hit Velazquez to load the bases, Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez tied the contest with an RBI infield single. Jones singled home two more runs to give the RailRiders their first lead of the game at 8-6. Pereira extended the advantage with a fielder's choice and a throwing error on the play scored two more for a four-run edge. Pereira crossed after another defensive miscue, the third of the night for Buffalo, to go ahead 11-6.

Tirotta plated a run in the top of the ninth against RailRiders' reliever Zach Messinger with a two-out double to right to cut the margin 11-7. Buffalo loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate, but Harrison Cohen recorded the final out of the game to earn the save.

Jones was 2-for-5 in the game, extending his on-base streak to eleven games, while Rumfield and Lopez each had multi-hit nights for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Beck tossed 3.0 innings, allowing five runs on five hits. Baron Stuart retired seven in a row over 2.2 clean frames in a relief appearance. Kervin Castro (4-0) was credited with the win, throwing 1.1 frames, allowing one run on two hits. Kevin Gowdy (3-2) pitched one inning, surrendering six runs, three earned, on four hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their homestand against the Bisons on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Allan Winans (8-0) to face Buffalo's Adam Kloffenstein (1-2). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

