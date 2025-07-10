Jacksonville Completes Doubleheader Sweep of Norfolk
July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - Timely hitting and strong starts from Robby Snelling and Adam Laskey propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a pair of wins against the Norfolk Tides, 5-1 and 4-1, Thursday in front of 5,190 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
Locked in a 1-1 tie in the opening game, Troy Johnston singled and stole second for Jacksonville (55-34, 8-6). With a runner at second, Deyvison De Los Santos singled, scoring Johnston. Joe Mack followed with a single, advancing De Los Santos to third. With runners on first and third, Matt Mervis walked to load the bases. Rob Brantly smacked a two-run single, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead over Norfolk (35-51, 5-7), 4-1.
The Shrimp struck first in the bottom of the second. Mack walked and was called out at second on a Mervis fielder's choice. In the same play, Mervis advanced to second on a throwing error. With a runner in scoring position, Brantly singled home Mervis, making the score 1-0.
Trailing by a run, Jeremiah Jackson ripped a leadoff double in the sixth. Two outs later, Heston Kjerstad singled, scoring Jackson and tying up the game, 1-1.
Jacksonville opened the scoring in game two. Mervis, Maximo Acosta, and Jacob Berry worked three straight walks to start the second inning. Two batters later, Bennett Hostetler cracked a sacrifice fly, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Harrison Spohn followed with a walk, loading the bases up again. With the bases juiced, Jakob Marsee laced a two-run single, making it 3-0.
Trailing by three in the third, Silas Ardoin (1) crushed a one-out home run, making it 3-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the bottom of the third. Johnston singled to begin the inning. Following a fly out, Acosta singled and Berry walked. With the bases juiced, Jack Winkler skied a sacrifice fly, plating Jacksonville's fourth run of the game. Hostetler walked and with the bases loaded again, Spohn worked a bases-loaded walk, making it 5-1.
Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Morgan McSweeney (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-6, 6.51 ERA) will counter for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on a Red Shirt Friday. Fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions. Fans can join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite with $2, 12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday night fireworks!
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
