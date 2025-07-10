SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (5-9, 35-52) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-3, 48-37)

July 10, 2025 | Game 86 | Home Game 46 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Hunter Gregory (0-1, 28.80) vs. RH Brendan Beck (1-0, 2.93)

Gregory: Pitched 1.0 shutout relief inning with 0 H & 2 K on 7/08 @ SWB (5-2 RailRiders)

Beck: Allowed 3 R on 6 H over 5.0 IP in 7/04 ND vs. LHV with 1 K & 0 BB (5-4 IronPigs)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 9, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 7-2 Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field. Jesús Rodríguez and Spencer Jones homered to back up a quality start from Sean Boyle as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the first two games of the set against the Bisons.

The RailRiders opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first against Buffalo starter CJ Van Eyk. Rodríguez walked, advancing to third after Jones reached on a defensive miscue. A throwing error at first scored Rodriguez, and T.J. Rumfield extended the advantage 2-0 with an RBI base hit. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied three more runs in the bottom of the third. After Jorbit Vivas walked to lead off, Rodríguez followed with a two-run blast to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-0 cushion. Jones singled and scored on a Nicky Lopez base hit for a five-run edge. Boyle was perfect through three until Michael Stefanic led off the fourth with a solo homer for a 5-1 margin. Alan Roden singled and scored on a Yohendrick Pinango groundout to narrow the gap to three. Jones led off the bottom of the fifth, driving a change-up from Bison's starter Bobby Milacki 110 mph off the bat and 418 feet over the left-center wall for a 6-2 lead. Jones, the Yankees' #2 Prospect, has five home runs, nine RBIs, and a .385 batting average in his first ten games with SWB. In the bottom of the eighth, Rumfield walked and scored on a Lopez triple for a five-run advantage.

Boyle (7-6) pitched 6.0 frames, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out six in the win. Leonardo Pestana and Jayvien Sandridge worked the final three frames clean to hold the lead. CJ Van Eyk (1-2) tossed 3.0 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits in the loss.

BISONS IN TOWN- The RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons this week, marking the first series of the year between the longtime opponents. The Yankees and Blue Jays top affiliates did not meet in the first half of the season, but battle 18 times during the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the 2024 set 16-7 and leads the all-time series 248-215 dating back to the Triple-A alliance days.

ROUND FOUR- Brendan Beck makes his fourth start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his third at PNC Field. The right-hander has taken a no-decision in each of his first two home starts, including July 4 against Lehigh Valley. He has allowed five runs on 10 hits over 9.1 innings at PNC Field after six shutout frames at Louisville on June 22 in his Triple-A debut.

THIS IS WHAT YOU CAME FOR- Spencer Jones has reached safely in all 10 of his Triple-A games since a promotion on June 27 and hit home runs in half of those games. The Yankees' #2 prospect has hit 21 home runs over 59 games played between Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, good for fourth-most in Minor League Baseball and only two behind Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward for the lead.

SO GOOD- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 23-8 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then with the second-best ERA at 3.56. Only Indianapolis and Louisville have a better average than the RailRiders' .269 clip since June 3.

STREAKING STOPPED- Jose Rojas hit safely in 12 straight games from June 20 through July 8. The utility man hit .375 during the streak and raised his average from .263 to .289. Rojas has hits in 21 of 25 games played since June 3. The 12-game streak was the second-longest hitting streak for a RailRider this season behind a 13-game run from Jesús Rodríguez in May.

OVER/ UNDER- The RailRiders win Wednesday afternoon put them at a season-best 11 games over .500. The club has been as many as five games under and hit nine games over once before their current winning streak.

MODEL OF CONSISTENCY- Sean Boyle has made 13 starts and four relief outings for the RailRiders in 2025. Boyle has pitched five or more innings in 12 of those 13 starts and went 4.2 innings in his lone start that didn't reach five complete.

MLB DEBUT- Cam Schlittler made his Major League debut against the Mariners last night in the Bronx. The Yankees' #10 prospect is the third RailRider to debut with New York this season, joining J.C. Escarra and Jayvien Sandridge.

ACTIVATED AND OUT- Kervin Castro was activated from the 7-Day Injured List Sunday and made his first appearance in a month and a half. Castro is 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 3.08 with a scoreless inning on Sunday. To open a roster spot, Luis Pacheco was transferred to Somerset after one outing. Pacheco walked two batters, gave up a hit and allowed two inherited runners to score in Saturday's 16-6 win.

THE PEREIRA GAME- Everson Pereira's cycle on Saturday night was the first by a RailRider since Dustin Fowler accomplished the feat on April 30, 2017, against Indianapolis at PNC Field. It was the second five-hit game of his career and the first by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player since Carlos Narvaez last June against Buffalo. Pereira's six runs batted in were one off a career-best.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Seattle 9-6. Cam Schlittler struck out seven over 5.1 innings to win his MLB debut and Jazz, Chisholm, Jr. homered twice to back the rookie... Somerset bested New Hampshire 9-1 in six innings. BrendanJones, Tyler Hardman and Omar Martinez all hit home runs for the Patriots... Jace Avina homered twice and drove in three to lead Hudson Valley to a 4-1 win over Asheville... Tampa topped Lakeland 7-1. Allen Facundo struck out eight over four innings, Jack Sokol notched the victory and Wilson Rodriguez had three hits including his first home run for the Tarpons.







