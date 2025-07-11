Winans Perfect through Four, Pair of Bombs Lift RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 10-1 Friday night at PNC Field. Allan Winans carried a perfect game into the fifth and was backed by a pair of three-run homers from Spencer Jones and T.J. Rumfield, leading the RailRiders to their sixth win in a row.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the third against Buffalo starter Adam Kloffenstein. Jesús Rodríguez reached on an infield single, moving to third on Jones' base hit. With runners on the corners, Rumfield launched a three-run homer 392 feet over the right field wall, giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead.

The RailRiders exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth, sending all nine batters to the plate. Nicky Lopez walked to lead off the frame, advancing to third on a Jose Rojas double. With runners in scoring position, Lopez crossed on a fielder's choice off the bat of Andrew Velazquez for a four-run advantage. Duke Ellis roped an RBI base hit to plate Rojas to pull ahead 5-0. With one out and two runners aboard, Jones cleared the bases with a 404-foot three-run blast to right center field for an 8-0 cushion.

In the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied two more runs to extend the advantage. After Jones singled and Everson Pereira walked, consecutive RBI base hits from Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario put the RailRiders up 10-0.

Buffalo broke up the shutout bid in the seventh inning when Alan Roden scored on a Yohendrick Pinango sacrifice fly for a 10-1 margin.

All nine RailRiders' batters recorded a hit in the contest. Jones, the Yankees' #2 Prospect, extended his on-base streak to twelve games and has recorded a hit in each of his last six contests. Rumfield's four RBI night gave him a team-high 60 for the season as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre secured a series win over Buffalo.

Winans (9-0) pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Winans retired the first 13 batters he faced in the victory. Kloffenstein (1-3) tossed 3.1 frames, surrendering eight runs on eight hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their homestand against the Bisons on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Erick Leal (4-7) to face Buffalo's Anders Tolhurst (3-4). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-3, 50-37







