'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-36, 7-8) rallied to reclaim the lead three times after Syracuse Mets (43-48, 12-4) had come back to tie it up, but their final comeback was surpassed in an 8-7 walk-off loss in 10 innings on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The 'Pigs started the scoring in the second on an RBI groundout for Rafael Lantigua and a run-scoring error later in the frame.

The Mets tied the game after a Francisco Alvarez solo homer in the fourth and an RBI single for Jose Azocar in the fifth.

Rodolfo Castro and Matt Kroon smacked back-to-back homers to open the seventh, their 10th and first of the year respectively, to put the 'Pigs back ahead.

Two bases loaded hit by pitches tied the game up again for the Mets in the last of the seventh.

Óscar Mercado slugged a two-run homer in the eighth, his eighth, to put the 'Pigs ahead by two.

Azocar answered for the Mets again in the eighth, a two-out, two-run double to tie the game at 6-6.

Still at 6-6 going into the 10th, Castro ripped an RBI single to score Payton Henry to put the 'Pigs back ahead 7-6.

In the bottom half of the 10th, Luke Ritter tied the game with an RBI single before Yonny Hernandez won it with an RBI single, 8-7.

Douglas Orellana (1-0) got the win for the Mets, retiring both batters he faced in the 10th.

Daniel Harper (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, July 12th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Nabil Crismatt (4-5, 3.81) on the mound for the 'Pigs while the Mets have not yet announced a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.