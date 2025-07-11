'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings
July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-36, 7-8) rallied to reclaim the lead three times after Syracuse Mets (43-48, 12-4) had come back to tie it up, but their final comeback was surpassed in an 8-7 walk-off loss in 10 innings on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
The 'Pigs started the scoring in the second on an RBI groundout for Rafael Lantigua and a run-scoring error later in the frame.
The Mets tied the game after a Francisco Alvarez solo homer in the fourth and an RBI single for Jose Azocar in the fifth.
Rodolfo Castro and Matt Kroon smacked back-to-back homers to open the seventh, their 10th and first of the year respectively, to put the 'Pigs back ahead.
Two bases loaded hit by pitches tied the game up again for the Mets in the last of the seventh.
Óscar Mercado slugged a two-run homer in the eighth, his eighth, to put the 'Pigs ahead by two.
Azocar answered for the Mets again in the eighth, a two-out, two-run double to tie the game at 6-6.
Still at 6-6 going into the 10th, Castro ripped an RBI single to score Payton Henry to put the 'Pigs back ahead 7-6.
In the bottom half of the 10th, Luke Ritter tied the game with an RBI single before Yonny Hernandez won it with an RBI single, 8-7.
Douglas Orellana (1-0) got the win for the Mets, retiring both batters he faced in the 10th.
Daniel Harper (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, striking out one.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, July 12th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Nabil Crismatt (4-5, 3.81) on the mound for the 'Pigs while the Mets have not yet announced a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Rain Halts Saints' Comeback Attempt in 8-7 Loss in 8 Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Missed Opportunities Haunt Knights in 4-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Herrera Slaps Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Earn Eighth Pitching-Shutout in 1-0 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Comes from Behind for 8-7 Walk-Off Win over Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Falls in 10 Innings to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Stripers in 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- Batten's Extra-Inning Grand Slam Saves the Day for Stripers in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Fall in Walk off Fashion Friday Night in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Early Scranton Offense Too Much for Bisons in 10-1 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings, Clinch Season-Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Basallo Leads Tides To Comeback Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Winans Perfect through Four, Pair of Bombs Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Blanked by the Clippers Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Cannot Get Offense Rolling, Get Shutout in Game Four - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Walk off with 5-4 Win over Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Left-Handed Pitcher Ryan Borucki Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- July 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Fall 3-2 in Pitcher's Duel with Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Amaya Homers But Redbirds Top Knights 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Dominate Knights, Snap Five-Game Skid - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings
- 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak with Shutout of Mets
- Gabe Mosser Shuts Down Mets for Six Frames But 'Pigs Ultimately Walked-Off
- 'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener
- IronPigs Unveil Easton 'City Series' Look to Complete Lehigh Valley Trifecta