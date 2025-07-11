SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (5-10, 35-53) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-3, 49-37)

July 11, 2025 | Game 87 | Home Game 47 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Adam Kloffenstein (1-2, 4.35) vs. RH Allan Winans (8-0, 1.30)

Kloffenstein: Allowed 4 R (2 ER) on 5 H over 5.0 IP in 7/05 ND @ ROC with 5 K & 2 BB (8-5 Red Wings)

Winans: Allowed 3 R on 6 H over 5.1 IP in 7/05 Win vs. LHV with 0 K & 2 BB (16-6 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 10, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 11-7 Thursday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell behind three times in the game, but a six-run seventh inning secured the RailRiders' fifth win in a row and third straight against the Bisons.

Buffalo opened the scoring in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Brendan Beck with a sac fly, SWB leveled the score with a sac fly of its own. The Bisons retook the lead in the top of the third with a four-run third inning, keyed by a two-run home run from Yohendrick Pinango. The RailRiders cut the deficit in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs and tied the game one inning later. Buffalo recaptured the lead on a groundout in the seventh, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom half to take the lead. With the bases loaded, Jesús Rodríguez tied the contest with an RBI infield single. Spencer Jones singled home two more runs to give the RailRiders their first lead of the game at 8-6. Pereira extended the advantage with a fielder's choice and a throwing error on the play scored two more for a four-run edge. Pereira crossed after another defensive miscue, the third of the night for Buffalo, to go ahead 11-6. Riley Tirotta plated a run in the top of the ninth to close the scoring.

Kervin Castro (4-0) was credited with the win, throwing 1.1 frames, allowing one run on two hits. Kevin Gowdy (3-2) pitched one inning, surrendering six runs, three earned, on four hits in the loss. Harrison Cohen recorded the final out of the game to earn his third save.

BISONS IN TOWN- The RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons this week, marking the first series of the year between the longtime opponents. The Yankees and Blue Jays top affiliates did not meet in the first half of the season, but battle 18 times during the second half of the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the 2024 set 16-7 and leads the all-time series 249-215 dating back to the Triple-A alliance days. This is the only series between the clubs at PNC Field. Each of the last 12 meetings will take place at Sahlen Field.

FIRST- With a win Thursday and Syracuse's loss, the RailRiders took over first place in the International League for the first time this season. At no point during the first half did Scranton/Wilkes-Barre even share part of the lead.

RUNNING RAMPANT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has stolen 11 bases in 12 chances during the first three games of this series against Buffalo, including seven last night. The franchise record for steals in a single game is nine, set August 14, 2024... against the Bisons. Entering play tonight, the RailRiders are fifth in the IL with 123 stolen bases.

LOOKING BACK- The RailRiders are seeking their fiftieth win of the year when they take the field this evening for game 87 of the campaign. Shelley Duncan's 2024 RailRiders team picked up its 50th victory in its 93rd game of the season.

ACE IN THE HOLE- Allan Winans gets the nod tonight as the RailRiders look to lock down a series win. The right-hander is coming off his eighth win of the year on Saturday against Lehigh Valley. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 10-0 in games Winans starts this season and 12-0 in games he has appeared in.

THIS IS WHAT YOU CAME FOR- Spencer Jones has reached safely in all 11 of his Triple-A games since a promotion on June 27 and hit home runs in five of those games. The Yankees' #2 prospect has hit 21 home runs over 60 games played between Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, good for fourth-most in Minor League Baseball and only two off the lead.

SO GOOD- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 24-8 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then with the second-best ERA at 3.56. Only Indianapolis and Louisville have a better average than the RailRiders' .272 clip since June 3.

STREAKING STOPPED- Jose Rojas hit safely in 12 straight games from June 20 through July 8. The utility man hit .375 during the streak and raised his average from .263 to .289. Rojas has hits in 21 of 25 games played since June 3. The 12-game streak was the second-longest hitting streak for a RailRider this season behind a 13-game run from Jesús Rodríguez in May.

OVER/ UNDER- The RailRiders win Thursday put them at a season-best 12 games over .500. The club has been as many as five games under and hit nine games over once before their current winning streak.

MLB DEBUT- Cam Schlittler made his Major League debut against the Mariners Wednesday night in the Bronx. The Yankees' #10 prospect is the third RailRider to debut with New York this season, joining J.C. Escarra and Jayvien Sandridge.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York walked off Seattle 6-5 in 10 innings to complete a series sweep. Despite being no-hit into the bottom of the eighth, the Yankees rallied to tie the game and send it to extras, where an Aaron Judge sac fly drove in the winning run...Somerset beat New Hampshire 1-0. George Lombard, Jr. drove in the game's lone run in the bottom of the eighth... Hudson Valley bested Asheville 7-2. Six different "Gades drove in runs and Griffin Herring struck out nine over seven... Tampa completed the full-season sweep with a 6-5 walk-off win against Lakeland. Marshall Toole singled home Willy Montero to claim the victory.







International League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.