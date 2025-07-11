WooSox Outlast Red Wings, Clinch Season-Series

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox met for game four of their six-game series on a beautiful Friday night at Innovative Field. The Wings, looking to continue their momentum, fell to the WooSox 5-3 in a game with six total errors. RF Nick Schnell launched his 10th homer of the season, and 1B Trey Lipscomb logged a multi-hit game in the loss.

Worcester wasted no time, starting the scoring in the top of the first. A fielding error at third base began the inning for the WooSox, with SS Nick Sogard reaching base. Back-to-back singles from 3B Nate Eaton and 2B Kristian Campbell followed the error and loaded the bases. Rochester finally picked up an out with DH Vaughn Grissom at the plate, but did so on a sac fly that scored Sogard. Eaton came in to score the second run of the inning during the next plate appearance, where 1B Blaze Jordan sent a high chopper to the left side of the infield for a hit. LHP Andrew Alvarez recorded consecutive strikeouts to get out of the inning with the score still at 2-0.

The WooSox added to their lead in the top of the third. Nate Eaton reached on a fielding error to lead off the inning, and moved to second on a passed ball. After hustling to third on a ground ball back to Andrew Alvarez, Eaton scored the third run of the game for the Red Sox when Blaze Jordan reached on another error.

Worcester didn't stop rolling in the fourth inning. RF Phillip Sikes made it a 4-0 game with a 408-foot home run to center field to start off the inning. LF Tyler McDonough drew a walk later in the inning, but the Red Wings got Nick Sogard to ground into a double play and end the frame.

Kristian Campbell reached on an error with one out in the top of the fifth for the Red Sox, and was moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Blaze Jordan knocked his second RBI single of the night up the middle, scoring Campbell from second, and extending Worcester's lead to 5-0.

The WooSox dipped into their bullpen in the bottom of the sixth, and Nick Schnell welcomed the new arm by crushing a leadoff homer over the right field fence to put the Wings on the board. The Indiana native's 10th homer of the year traveled 410 feet, and was clocked at 110.8 mph off the bat. CF Andrew Pinckney roped a hard hit single into left, which was misplayed by the left fielder, putting Pinckney in scoring position. Two batters later, 1B Trey Lipscomb sharply grounded a single into left, cashing in Pinckney and trimming Worcester's lead to 5-2.

Rochester continued their momentum in the bottom of the seventh, as José Tena unloaded on a ball, sending his second homer of the season out to deep left center field. The homer traveled 419 feet and brought the score to 5-3.

After a scoreless eighth, the Wings found themselves still trailing in the bottom of the ninth. LF Darren Baker drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, José Tena poked an infield single towards the middle, putting the game-tying run aboard for Rochester with two outs. But the Red Wings weren't able to bring him around, as they fell to the WooSox 5-3.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez toed the rubber for the Red Wings on Friday night. Over 6.0 innings, the Cal Poly product racked up a season-high seven strikeouts and allowed five runs, two of which were earned, on six hits. RHP Holden Powell replaced Alvarez to start the seventh, throwing a perfect 1-2-3 inning on only eight pitches. The eighth inning was handled by RHP Parker Dunshee, who allowed just one hit in his scoreless appearance. RHP Eduardo Salazar made his first appearance as a Red Wing since rejoining the team throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

1B Trey Lipscomb is Friday night's Player of the Game. The Maryland native went 2-for-3 at the dish, highlighted by an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. When he plays on Friday nights this season, Lipscomb is batting .362 (17-for-37) with four doubles and a .902 OPS. Additionally, the Tennessee product is batting .419 (18-for-43) with a 1.119 OPS in games that he plays first base defensively.

The Wings will look to bounce back on Saturday night, as they host the Red Sox for the fifth game of the series. Rochester will send out RHP Bryce Conley, who will face off against Worcester's RHP Richard Fitts. First pitch is slated for 6:45 from downtown Rochester.







