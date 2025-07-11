Early Scranton Offense Too Much for Bisons in 10-1 Loss

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, P.A. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders used a pair of big innings early to secure a 10-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night at PNC Field. It was the fourth straight win for the RailRiders to begin the series against Buffalo.

Rainer Nunez accounted for both of the Bisons hits in the loss. The first baseman had a single to right field in the top of the fifth inning, as well as a sharp single down the right field line leading off the top of the eighth inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was able to open up a three-run lead in the bottom of the third inning behind the strong starting pitching by Allan Winans. The right-hander did not allow a base runner through the first four and one-third innings. That allowed the RailRiders to score first in the bottom of the third inning on a T.J. Rumfield three-run home run for a 3-0 advantage. Jesus Rodriguez and Spencer Jones scored on Rumfield's 10th home run of the year.

Jones would hit his own three-run home run to cap a five-run bottom of the fourth inning that extended the advantage to 8-0 over Buffalo. Nicky Lopez led off the inning with a walk and was one of four straight base runners to score against Adam Kloffenstein in the inning. Jones' second hit of the night was his sixth home run in just 12 Triple-A games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The lead would balloon to 10-0 for the RailRiders thanks to back-to-back base hits in the last of the sixth inning against Andrew Bash. Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario each had RBI singles to extend the advantage to 10 against Buffalo.

However, Alan Roden led off the top of the seventh inning with a walk against reliever Eric Reyzelman. He advanced to second base on a passed ball and moved to third on a fly ball out off the bat of Buddy Kennedy. Yohendrick Piñango's sacrifice fly to left field broke up the RailRiders' shutout bid and made the score 10-1. It was the young outfielder's 22nd RBI since joining Buffalo on June 1.

Mason Fluharty pitched two scoreless innings of relief, while Jacob Barnes added two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief to help the Bisons' cause.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for game five of their six-game series on Saturday night at PNC Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with Anders Tolhurst starting for Buffalo. The game can be heard along the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin.







