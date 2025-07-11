Bats Blanked by the Clippers Friday Night
July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - 10,230 fans filled Huntington Park from corner to corner on Friday night to watch the Clippers roll over the visiting Louisville Bats, 6-0. Starting pitcher Ryan Webb (4-4) put on a clinic, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed while striking out eight.
The Clippers led virtually the entire evening. Leadoff hitter Milan Tolentino got things going in the bottom of the 1st when he launched his team-leading 15th home run of the season into the Pedialyte Porch. Chase DeLauter soon doubled in another run, and Kody Huff made it 3-0 with a RBI single of his own. Joe Lampe, a new arrival to the Clippers lineup, got one more run in on a groundout to complete the four-run 1st inning.
Huff went yard in the 3rd inning, his fourth long ball this season. Then in the 5th it was Petey Halpin hitting his ninth homer, making the score 6-0 Clippers.
BOY IS HOT pic.twitter.com/itFqkpc9iH - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 12, 2025
The Clippers improve to 8-8 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 42-46 overall this season.
The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, continues with a Party at the Park on Saturday night! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
International League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Rain Halts Saints' Comeback Attempt in 8-7 Loss in 8 Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Missed Opportunities Haunt Knights in 4-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Herrera Slaps Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Earn Eighth Pitching-Shutout in 1-0 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Comes from Behind for 8-7 Walk-Off Win over Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Falls in 10 Innings to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Stripers in 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- Batten's Extra-Inning Grand Slam Saves the Day for Stripers in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Fall in Walk off Fashion Friday Night in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Early Scranton Offense Too Much for Bisons in 10-1 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings, Clinch Season-Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Basallo Leads Tides To Comeback Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Winans Perfect through Four, Pair of Bombs Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Blanked by the Clippers Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Cannot Get Offense Rolling, Get Shutout in Game Four - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Walk off with 5-4 Win over Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Left-Handed Pitcher Ryan Borucki Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- July 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Fall 3-2 in Pitcher's Duel with Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Amaya Homers But Redbirds Top Knights 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Dominate Knights, Snap Five-Game Skid - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.