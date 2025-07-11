Bats Blanked by the Clippers Friday Night

COLUMBUS, OH - 10,230 fans filled Huntington Park from corner to corner on Friday night to watch the Clippers roll over the visiting Louisville Bats, 6-0. Starting pitcher Ryan Webb (4-4) put on a clinic, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed while striking out eight.

The Clippers led virtually the entire evening. Leadoff hitter Milan Tolentino got things going in the bottom of the 1st when he launched his team-leading 15th home run of the season into the Pedialyte Porch. Chase DeLauter soon doubled in another run, and Kody Huff made it 3-0 with a RBI single of his own. Joe Lampe, a new arrival to the Clippers lineup, got one more run in on a groundout to complete the four-run 1st inning.

Huff went yard in the 3rd inning, his fourth long ball this season. Then in the 5th it was Petey Halpin hitting his ninth homer, making the score 6-0 Clippers.

BOY IS HOT pic.twitter.com/itFqkpc9iH - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 12, 2025

The Clippers improve to 8-8 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 42-46 overall this season.

The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, continues with a Party at the Park on Saturday night! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







