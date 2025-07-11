Missed Opportunities Haunt Knights in 4-1 Loss

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights were one big hit away from turning Friday night's game around against the Memphis Redbirds. Unfortunately, that big hit eluded the Knights all evening. Charlotte went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, left nine on base, and hit into a pair of double-plays in what ended up being a 4-1 loss to Memphis.

The good news is that the Knights put pressure on the Redbirds' pitching staff in almost every inning. Charlotte finished the game with six hits and added six walks to keep traffic on the basepaths.

The Knights pitching was also impressive. Bryse Wilson made his first start of the season and pitched into the third inning. Evan McKendry worked out of the bullpen and followed Wilson with 4.2 scoreless innings. Peyton Pallette also pitched a shutout inning in relief.

Memphis did most of their damage in the bottom of the third inning. The home team rallied for three runs in what ended up being the difference in the contest. Charlotte's offense was spread out with all nine players reaching base at least once.

After scoring 19 runs in the first 14 innings of the series, the bats have tallied only two runs over the last 18 innings. Saturday evening features an important game with the set knotted up at two games apiece. The first pitch is slated for 7:35pm ET.







International League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.