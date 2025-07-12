Charlotte Hangs On For Big Win Over Memphis
July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights had their resolve tested on Saturday night by the Memphis Redbirds. Charlotte brought a 9-2 lead into the eighth inning, but Memphis came storming back. In the end, the Knights used a big insurance run in the ninth inning and did enough defensively to earn a hard fought 10-9 victory.
Corey Julks led the way offensively with three hits and two RBI from the top of the order. Julks doubled to lead off the ninth and scored the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly from Tristan Gray.
After the Redbrids took a 1-0 lead early in the contest, the Knights plated the game's next seven runs. Vinny Capra's Home Run tied the game 1-1 in the third. Adam Hackenberg and Korey Lee both added RBI base hits that gave Charlotte a 3-1 advantage at the end of three.
Charlotte plated four more runs in the fourth thanks to a Jason Matthews RBI single and a two-run single by Julks. A Memphis error allowed Julks to round the bases and score on his base hit.
Andre Lipcius crushed a two-run Home Run in the top of the seventh inning, his 13th homer of the season. The Redbirds then rallied for six runs in the bottom of the eighth and added one more in the ninth, but Cody Freeman induced a flyout to right field and secured the win. It was Freeman's third save of the year.
Yoendrys Gomez once again delivered a strong starting pitching performance. Gomez worked five innings, struck out six, and held Memphis to two runs. Garrett Schoenle and Cam Booser both churned out scoreless appearances from the bullpen.
The win guarantees at least a series split for Charlotte; however, the Knights can win the series outright with a victory on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte has won each of their first two series to begin the second half slate; taking four of six from Toledo and three of five from Jacksonville.
