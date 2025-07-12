Nashville Slugs Their Way Past Durham to Take Series Lead

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C - Nashville took a series lead over Durham on Saturday night with a 13-1 win over the Bulls. The Sounds jumped out to a huge lead in part to three home runs in the first three innings and got a dominant start out of Brewers' no. 6-rated prospect Logan Henderson who carried a perfect game into the fifth inning.

Following a pair of one-out singles in the top of the second, Drew Avans provided the Sounds with what turned out to be the game-winning runs with a three-run home run, his second of the series. Daz Cameron collected the first of his five RBI on the night with a RBI single ahead of Tyler Black who made it a 6-run inning with a two-out, two-RBI double.

A night after hitting his first career Triple-A homer, Brewers' no. 5-rated prospect Jeferson Quero led off the top of the third with his second home run in as many games. Three walks and two-outs later, Cameron hit his second grand slam of the season to balloon the lead out to 11-0. His five RBI game gave Cameron his 27th RBI in 14 games with the Sounds.

Henderson had five strikeouts through the first four innings and entered the bottom of the fifth with a perfect game intact. Similar to his first appearance against Durham earlier this season, a two-out, solo home run broke up his no-hitter and gave the Bulls their only run of the night. Henderson proceeded to strikeout Andrew Stevenson to get through the fifth. Another two-out single in the sixth was followed by his seventh strikeout to put on a bow on the stellar outing.

Raynel Delgado pushed across the final two runs of the game in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI double before eventually being thrown out at third trying to leg out a triple.

Josh Maciejewski worked two scoreless innings with a hit and walk allowed in relief of Henderson. Vinny Nittoli worked the final inning while allowing a hit and added a strikeout to help preserve the largest margin of victory for the Sounds this year.

Nashville will look to win their 10th series of the season in the finale on Sunday before heading into the All-Star break. Southpaw Bruce Zimmermann (6-4, 4.61 ERA) will get the start on the mound for Nashville after working a quality start in the series opener on Tuesday to help the Sounds win 12-2. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

AINT HE GRAND: Daz Cameron hit his second grand slam of the season in the top of the third inning on Saturday night. His first came on April 19 on the road in Charlotte. Cameron is now responsible for two of the three grand slams hit by Nashville this season along with Andrew Vaughn who hit the only other on June 17 vs. Iowa for his first hit as a member of the Brewers organization. After going three straight seasons from 2019-2022 without having a player hit multiple grand slams in a season, Nashville has now had a player hit multiple slams in three straight seasons. Wes Clarke had two for Nashville in 2024 and Patrick Dorrian had two during the 2023 season. Saturday night was the sixth career grand slam for Cameron.

MASHVILLE: Drew Avans and Jeferson Quero each launched their second home runs of the season - and series - on Saturday night against the Bulls. Quero made it back-to-back games with a home run, the 11th instance of a Nashville player doing so this year and the second time this series after Tyler Black made it consecutive games with a home run on Friday night. After going 60-games between home runs for Avans this year, he now has two in his last four games played. The Sounds improve to 21-5 on the season when hitting 2+ HR in a game and 9-0 when hitting 3+. Entering the series against Durgam, Nashville went homerless in 13-of-15 games with five home runs during the 15-game span between June 18 - July 4. The Sounds have hit at least one home run in seven straight games and have 13 home runs in the five games played against Durham this week.

STAYING AT THE QUALITY INN: Logan Henderson's quality start on Saturday night was his third in 13 starts with the Sounds and gave Nashville their third-straight quality start - fourth of the series. With the win, Henderson improved to 9-3 on the season and is in a three-way tie for the most wins in Triple-A along with Durham's Ian Seymour and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Allan Winans. The trio are among 10 minor leaguers with nine wins on the season. In three career appearances against Durham, Henderson improved to 3-0 with three quality starts and has allowed two earned runs over 18.0 IP (1.00 ERA) with 20 strikeouts and a walk. It's just the second time this season that the Sounds have gotten three straight quality starts. They also did it on May 2-4 on the road in Gwinnett when Henderson, Jacob Misiorowski, and Carlos Rodriguez were on the mound. The 5-inning rain shortened game on Wednesday was the only game of the series that Nashville has not gotten a quality start.

IN THE MARGINS: The 12-run margin of victory was the largest of the season for Nashville, topping the 11-runs they beat Memphis by in game one of a doubleheader with a 11-0 shutout win on May 14th.

Nashville Sounds (53-37) 13,Durham Bulls (54-36) 1 Jul 12th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 13 0 Durham 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 Nashville AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Perkins, B, DH .182 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 Cameron, RF .342 5 2 3 1 0 1 5 0 0 1 0 Black, LF .156 5 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 Dalbec, 3B .278 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 4 Quero, C .263 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 9 0 Dunn, SS .216 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 3 Avans, CF .273 4 3 3 2 0 1 3 1 0 3 0 Delgado, 2B .260 4 1 2 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 2 Martinez Jr., 1B .237 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 0 Henderson, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maciejewski, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nittoli, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .248 39 13 13 5 0 3 13 5 13 27 9 BATTING 2B: Black (2, Davitt); Cameron (7, Gervase); Avans 2 (6, Acton, Menendez); Delgado (12, Menendez).

HR: Avans (2, 2nd inning off Davitt, 2 on, 1 out); Quero (2, 3rd inning off Davitt, 0 on, 0 out); Cameron (8, 3rd inning off Gerber, 3 on, 2 out).

TB: Avans 8; Black 2; Cameron 7; Delgado 3; Dunn; Perkins, B; Quero 5.

RBI: Avans 3 (12); Black 2 (13); Cameron 5 (27); Delgado 2 (33); Quero (16).

2-out RBI: Cameron 5; Black 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Perkins, B; Black 2; Dalbec.

Team RISP: 5-for-11.

Team LOB: 5.

FIELDING DP: (Dalbec-Delgado-Martinez Jr.).

Durham AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Peters, CF .295 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Keegan, DH .295 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Seymour, B, 1B .261 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1 Morgan, LF .281 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Williams, SS .219 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Murray, T, 3B .236 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 2 2 Stevenson, RF .277 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 Westbrook, 2B .269 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Piper, C .184 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 0 Davitt, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Gerber, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Strzelecki, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gervase, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sulser, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Acton, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoples, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Menendez, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .253 30 1 4 0 0 1 1 1 9 27 8 BATTING HR: Murray, T (10, 5th inning off Henderson, 0 on, 2 out).

TB: Keegan; Murray, T 4; Peters; Westbrook.

RBI: Murray, T (39).

2-out RBI: Murray, T.

GIDP: Williams.

Team LOB: 3.

FIELDING OutïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld assists: Stevenson (Delgado at 3rd base).

Nashville ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Henderson (W, 9-3) 3.01 6.0 2 1 1 0 7 1 20 Maciejewski 6.33 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 7 Nittoli 3.86 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Totals 3.74 9.0 4 1 1 1 9 1 31 Durham ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Davitt (L, 0-1) 9.64 2.1 7 8 8 2 3 2 16 Gerber 4.91 0.2 1 3 3 2 0 1 5 Strzelecki 9.41 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 Gervase 3.57 1.0 2 0 0 0 3 0 5 Sulser 0.44 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 Acton 2.29 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Peoples 2.84 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Menendez 8.31 1.0 2 2 2 0 1 0 5 Totals 3.75 9.0 13 13 13 5 13 3 45 WP: Gerber.

HBP: Quero (by Menendez).

Pitch timer violations: Maciejewski (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Henderson 73-52; Maciejewski 32-21; Nittoli 14-11; Davitt 52-34; Gerber 24-13; Strzelecki 19-10; Gervase 26-17; Sulser 13-9; Acton 12-9; Peoples 11-8; Menendez 18-10.

Groundouts-ïÃÂ¬Ãâyouts: Henderson 6-4; Maciejewski 3-0; Nittoli 0-1; Davitt 1-1; Gerber 1-0; Strzelecki 1-0; Gervase 0-0; Sulser 0-0; Acton 0-0; Peoples 2-0; Menendez 1-0.

Batters faced: Henderson 20; Maciejewski 7; Nittoli 4; Davitt 16; Gerber 5; Strzelecki 4; Gervase 5; Sulser 3; Acton 4; Peoples 3; Menendez 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Gerber 1-1.

Umpires: HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: Dylan Bradley. 3B: Ben Phillips.

Official Scorer: Brent Belvin.

Weather: 90 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 4 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 7:05 PM.

T: 2:38 (:30 delay).

Att: 8,097.

Venue: Durham Bulls Athletic Park.







