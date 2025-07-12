July 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (46-44, 7-9) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (41-48, 8-8)

Saturday, July 12 - 6:37 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

LHP Luke Little (1-1, 1.27) vs. RHP Connor Gillispie (3-1, 6.47)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints tonight...left-hander Luke Little will open for Iowa tonight...right-hander Connor Gillispie is slated to start for St. Paul.

BACK ON TRACK: The I-Cubs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 8-7 win in 8.0 innings last night over St. Paul... Moises Ballesteros went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI to lead the I-Cubs offense... Chase Strumpf and Dixon Machado also added two hits...right-hander Kenta Maeda earned the win as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts... Riley Martin worked 2.0 scoreless frames and Tyson Miller picked up his first save.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Last Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...Carlos snapped his hit streak at 15 Wednesday night, which marked his longest such streak since he also hit in 15 straight from June 23-July 24, 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake.

VS. ST. PAUL: This marks the third series meeting St. Paul and Iowa have played this season and first since May 13-18 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have gone 9-7 vs. the Saints this season.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 31 games and has tallied 11 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .336 (40-for-119) with 14 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 100), batting average (2nd, .339), doubles (T-4th, 23) and total bases (5th, 149).

BACK AT IT: Infielder Jonathon Long tallied his sixth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games Thursday night...Long is batting .333 (14-for-42) with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the course of those 10 games...the Cubs No. 11 prospect is slashing .314/.392/.494 (100-for-318) with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI in 86 games this season.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KEVIN!: Today, Iowa Cubs Outfielder Kevin Alcántara celebrates his 23rd birthday...The Jaguar shares this date of birth former MLB All-Stars Ron Fairly and Howie Kendrick ...he also shares a birthday with NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and wrestler Brock Lesnar ...Kevin is batting .267 (71-for-226) with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBI in 73 games this season.

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 19th home run of the year Thursday night and his seventh in his last seven games...Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season on Tuesday and his third in the last week... he is the first I-Cub to have three multi- homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...Owen is slated to play in the Futures Game in Atlanta at 3 p.m. today.

BITTER 16: Wednesday evening, the Iowa Cubs offense were fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts given up this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the franchise record for the most strikeouts is 19, which happened three times since 2014...the most recent was against the Memphis Redbirds on April 22, 2018.

SWING IT: Iowa's offense scored eight runs on 12 hits last night...the Iowa Cubs lead the International League in batting average (.269), hits (806), doubles (190) and rank third in home runs with 109...last year, the I-Cubs hit just .250 which ranked tied for 15th in the league... Jonathon Long and Moises Ballesteros are tied for the International League lead with 100 hits.

NASTY NATE: Over his last 12 appearances, Nate Pearson has allowed just one earned run in 13.0 innings of work, good for a 0.69 ERA...he has allowed seven hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts during that span.







