Scranton Outlasts Bisons 6-3 on Saturday Night

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, P.A. - The Buffalo Bisons dropped game five of their series with the Scranton/Wilkes Barre 6-3 on Saturday night at PNC Field. The victory was the fifth straight for the RailRiders against Buffalo this week.

Both teams opened up the scoring in the second inning. The Bisons struck first off of a Yohendrick Piñango solo home run which gave them the first lead. Scranton/Wilkes Barre was able to respond after Jose Rojas hit a two run home run to make it 2-1.

The RailRiders threatened again in the third with a runner on third, but Buffalo starter Anders Tolhurst was able to strand the runner to keep the score as is.

The Bisons were able to put runners on the corners in the top of the fifth with only one out, but a double play ended the inning without putting any runs on the board.

Tolhurst finished his day pitching five innings only allowing two earned runs and four hits, while striking out four Scranton/Wilkes Barre batters. He was relieved in the sixth inning by Bobby Milacki.

After three and a half scoreless innings, Scranton/Wilkes Barre was able to break it open in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs after a Nicky Lopez RBI single and then topped off by a Jake Gatewood three run home run extending the RailRiders lead to five.

The Bisons put together a rally of their own by loading the bases in the top of the ninth for Riley Tirotta who hit a sac fly to cut the lead to four. Following that pinch hitter Ali Sanchez hit an RBI infield single to make it 6-3. Buffalo then brought the tying run to the plate, but they were unable to rally further.

Erick Leal picked up the win for Scranton/Wilkes Barre, who now have won all five games so far this series against the Bisons. For Buffalo, Tolhurst was charged with the loss despite a solid outing.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for the final game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Adam Macko taking the bump for Buffalo. The game can be heard along the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin.







