Morales Walk-Off Shot Powers Red Wings to 6-4 Victory

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Red Wings took on the WooSox under the lights for game five of the series on Saturday, and secured a dramatic 6-4 victory on a walk-off blast from 3B Yohandy Morales, which capped off a combined six-run ninth inning from both sides. RF Nick Schnell drilled two doubles, 1B Andrés Chaparro crushed a solo homer, and 2B Trey Lipscomb delivered a two-RBI double to ignite the offense in the win.

After three quick frames, the Red Wings eventually broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Andrés Chaparro earned a leadoff walk, followed by Nick Schnell lacing a double into the right-center field gap, placing runners on second and third. Trey Lipscomb lined a two-out, two-RBI double off the bottom of the right-field wall, giving the Wings the 2-0 advantage.

The WooSox wasted no time answering in the top of the fifth. With one out, C Blake Sabol drove a single to right field and then swiftly stole second to put himself in scoring position. RF Tyler McDonough followed with a sharp double down the right field line, bringing Sabol home to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Andrés Chaparro launched a two-out home run 394 feet to left field, his sixth in a Red Wings uniform this season, adding another run for the Wings to extend their lead to 3-1.

After a few scoreless frames, the WooSox came to bat in the top of the ninth in search of a pair of runs. 3B Blaze Jordan reached first on a throwing error after hitting a soft chopper to the pitcher, then DH Nathan Hickey ripped a single to center. In the following at-bat, CF Trayce Thompson crushed a three-run homer, sending the ball 405 feet to right-center and giving the WooSox a 4-3 lead going into the bottom half of the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth with one out, PH Darren Baker singled up the middle and CF Robert Hassell III worked a walk. Yohandy Morales then launched a towering, three-run walk-off homer over the center field wall to give the Wings a thrilling 6-4 victory over the WooSox.

RHP Bryce Conley took the bump for Saturday night's contest. The righty tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball, punching out six WooSox while allowing just three hits. RHP Zach Bryzykcy was the first reliever out of the 'pen, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit, striking out two. In the eighth inning, southpaw Konnor Pilkington entered the game and pitched 0.2 innings on one hit and no runs allowed. RHP Joan Adon got the last out of the eighth, punching out the only batter he faced. RHP Ryan Loutos came on with the opportunity to log a save. The Illinois native tossed 1.0 inning, allowing three runs (2 ER), on three hits, while striking out one.

3B Yohandy Morales is Saturday night's Player of the Game. The Miami native crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the WooSox. The 1-1 cutter left his bat at 107.8 mph, traveling 396 feet and over the center field wall to propel the Wings to an exciting victory. The former second-round pick is having a hot July, slashing .310/.354/.643 with a .997 OPS and four homers in the month.

The Red Wings are set to close out their homestand against Worcester tomorrow afternoon, their final contest before the All-Star break. RHP Cade Cavalli will start on the mound for the Wings to counter WooSox LHP Kyle Harrison. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM at Innovative Field.







