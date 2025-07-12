Jacksonville Completes Comeback against Norfolk, 5-4

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, F.L.- Home runs from Matt Mervis and Deyvison De Los Santos powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-4 win against the Norfolk Tides, Saturday in front of 6,273 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing in the seventh, Jacksonville's (56-35, 9-7) offense came alive, reclaiming the lead. Jack Winkler singled and stole second. Two batters later, Jakob Marsee walked, putting runners on first and second. De Los Santos crushed a single bringing in Winkler to tie the game. With runners on first and third, Mervis singled, scoring Marsee and giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-4 lead.

Jacksonville's De Los Santos (9) crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the first, putting Shrimp on the board 1-0.

Norfolk (36-52, 6-9) took the lead in the following frame. With two outs, Heston Kjerstad doubled and scored on another double from Silas Ardoin in the following at-bat. A wild pitch, coupled with a base hit from Jordyn Adams broke the tie, giving the Tides a 2-1 advantage.

The Tides widened the gap in the top of the third. Jeremiah Jackson led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Jose Barrero then doubled, bringing in Jackson and making the score 3-1.

Norfolk continued to pack on insurance runs in the top of fourth. Kjerstad (2) went deep with a solo homer, pushing their lead to 4-1.

The Shrimp chipped away at the deficit in the bottom of the fourth. Mervis (8) led off the inning with a solo homerun, narrowing the Tide's lead to 4-2.

Jacksonville continued to narrow the Tide's lead in the sixth. Maximo Acosta was hit by a pitch. Jacob Berry doubled in Acosta, making it 4-3.

