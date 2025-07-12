Six-Run First Sparks 'Pigs to Saturday Night Triumph over Mets

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, New York - Six runs in the first inning kickstarted an offensive avalanche for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-36, 8-8) in an 11-9 win over the Syracuse Mets (43-49, 12-5) Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Keaton Anthony started the scoring with an RBI single in the first. With two outs, Donovan Walton drove home two with a single and Rafael Lantigua followed with an RBI double. Cal Stevenson capped the frame with a two-run double.

The Mets scraped a run back in the bottom half as Pablo Reyes singled home a run.

Drew Gilbert smacked a two-run homer to trim the 'Pigs lead to 6-3 in the fourth.

A five-run seventh gave the 'Pigs their largest lead of the night. Lantigua picked up another RBI with a base hit and Stevenson drilled his second two-run double of the night to follow. Weston Wilson joined the fun with an RBI single and a wild pitch allowed Justin Crawford to score the fifth run of the frame.

Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the eighth and then a three-runs shot in the ninth to single-handedly will the Mets back into the game. Gilbert brought home another with an RBI double with two outs in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate. Nolan Hoffman (S, 1) managed to retire Joey Meneses with a groundout though, ending the game for an 11-9 'Pigs victory.

Nabil Crismatt (5-5) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out four in five innings.

Cameron Foster (1-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing six runs in two-thirds of an inning on four hits and two walks, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Sunday, July 13th. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. with Andrew Painter (3-2, 4.97) on the mound for the 'Pigs while the Mets go with Blade Tidwell (5-4, 4.75).

