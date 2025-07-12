Leonard's Solo Homer Is Stripers' Only Tally in 6-1 Loss to Indians
July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Eddys Leonard tagged a solo home run to left field in the eighth inning on Saturday night at Victory Field, but the Gwinnett Stripers (8-9) mustered only three other hits in a 6-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians (12-5). Gwinnett trails the series 4-1 heading into Sunday's finale.
Decisive Plays: Indianapolis stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Billy Cook (3) off right-hander Brett Sears, making his Triple-A debut for the Stripers. Cook homered off Sears again in the third, a solo shot (4) to raise the Indians' lead to 5-0. Ronny Simon added two RBIs as well to chase Sears (L, 0-1) with a 6-0 deficit in the fourth. Indianapolis pitchers carried a combined no-hitter into the seventh, but an infield single by Carlos Rodriguez broke it up with one out. In the eighth, Leonard's solo homer (11) ended the shutout bid.
Key Contributors: Leonard (1-for-2, homer, RBI) had Gwinnett's only extra-base hit on the night. Following the start from Sears, Jackson Stephens (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) and Hunter Stratton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) combined for scoreless relief. Indianapolis starter Drake Fellows (W, 6-2) tossed 5.0 no-hit innings with three strikeouts. Cook (2-for-4, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) had the Indians' only multi-hit effort.
Noteworthy: Following a 37-game homer drought, Leonard has gone deep in each of his last two games with Gwinnett, raising his total to a team-high 11. Stephens is 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA (1 ER in 18.0 IP), 0.78 WHIP, .107 BAA, and 20 strikeouts over his last four outings (3 starts) since June 20. Sears is the fourth pitcher to make his Triple-A debut as a starter with Gwinnett this season.
Next Game (Sunday, July 13): Gwinnett Stripers at Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 1:35 p.m. at Victory Field. Radio Broadcast: 1:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Friday, July 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
