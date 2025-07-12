Toledo Wins Series against Omaha with 7-6 Victory

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens won their fourth-straight game against the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 Saturday night. The Hens had to get the best of some Veteran pitchers and do their best to support their own bullpen. The back-and-forth battle would be Toledo's third-straight one-run victory.

The Storm Chasers would open the game with the recently acquired MLB Veteran Dallas Keuchel on the mound. The five-time Gold Glover and 2015 Cy Young award winner showed some flashes of his former self, manipulating pitch velocity to keep batters guessing.

The Mud Hens fell behind early as Bedford, MI native, Joey Wiemer, drove in the first run of the game with a base hit in the first inning. Wiemer has historically done very well against his home-town Hens, batting .228 and sporting a .439 slugging percentage. He came into Saturday night's game with three homers against Toledo pitchers this season.

Toledo would knot things back up with a pair of hits in their half of the second inning. Jace Jung picked up the first Hens hit of the game with a lead-off double, before being brought in by former Storm Chaser Brewer Hicklen.

The Hens were able to take the lead in the third inning as a couple of groundouts ended with Hao-Yu Lee standing on second base. Justyn-Henry Malloy would take advantage of having a runner in scoring position and poked a blooper into shallow center field to make it 2-1.

The Toledo lead was short-lived however as Wiemer continued to get the best of the Hens. Diego Castillo and Cavan Biggio picked up a pair of hits to put runners on second and third, before Wiemer brought them both in with his second base hit of the game. Brendan White and the Mud Hens would try to close out the inning from there, but a base hit by Harold Castro and a throwing error on Ryan Kreidler made it 4-2.

Come the fifth inning, the Mud Hens came charging back. They quickly loaded the bases with two walks and a Hao-Yu Lee double, after knocking Keuchel out of the game. The struggles continued for Justin Dunn when Malloy cleared the bases, putting Toledo ahead 5-4. Dunn was able to get out of the inning without any further damage, but was now in line for the loss.

Thomas Szapucki would make his second appearance with Toledo in the fifth inning. Unfortunately for the former San Francisco Giant, he left the game with just one out after suffering an apparent injury. Szapucki was playing in his first season in two years after trying to recover from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

Ryan Miller would take Szapucki's spot on the rubber and inherited a bases loaded jam. Miller battled for seven pitches against Castro, but a sacrifice fly tied things 5-5. The Storm Chasers were unable to regain the lead, however, as a Tyler Gentry groundout closed the inning.

Toledo was able to quickly regain the lead in the sixth inning as Eduardo Valencia hit his second Triple-A homer of his career. The 400ft bomb soared over the left-center field wall to put the Hens up 6-5.

The Mud Hens' bats stayed active in the seventh as two walks and an Andy Ibáñez double once again loaded the bases. That ended Brandon Johnson's day and brought former Detroit Tiger Michael Fulmer to the mound. The six-year Tiger turned journeyman escaped the bases-loaded jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Leading 6-5, the Hens wanted to extend their lead for some late-game insurance. Akil Baddoo earned Toledo's tenth hit with a two-out double in the eighth. Malloy would earn his third hit and his fifth RBI of the game, making it 7-5.

Closing duties would be given to Woo-Suk Go in both the eighth and ninth innings. Go would give up a double to MJ Melendez and an RBI single to Biggio to make it 7-6 with two outs in the ninth. With the game on the line, Go bested Wiemer to secure the series victory.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Omaha Storm Chasers will play their series finale Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Notables:

Justyn-Henry Malloy (3-4, 2B, 5 RBI, BB)

Akil Baddoo (1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, K)

Eduardo Valencia (1-5, HR, RBI, R, K)

Ryan Miller (W, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)







International League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.