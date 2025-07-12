Cook Cranks Two Homers as Indy Clinches Series Victory over Gwinnett

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Billy Cook's two homers accounted for half of the Indianapolis Indians runs as the Indians pitching staff combined to hold the Gwinnett Stripers hitless for the first 6.1 innings in Friday night's 6-1 triumph at Victory Field. The win clinched the series for the Indians, marking their first series win against Gwinnett since they took two of three at Gwinnett from July 7-9, 2017.

The contest was all Indians from the jump. Ronny Simon reached on a hit by pitch to kick off Indy's (12-5, 54-37) half of the first inning and Cook clubbed his first homer of the day to give Indy a 2-0 advantage that would prove to be enough to put away Gwinnett (8-9, 37-55).

Indy added to its advantage in each of the next three frames. Malcom Nuñez and Matt Fraizer each reached scoring position with no outs in the second. Nuñez came around to score on a fielder's choice from Tsung-Che Cheng and Ronny Simon capped the second at a 4-0 lead with a sacrifice fly to plate Fraizer.

Cook clubbed his second home run of the game in the third frame to extend Indy's lead. His multi-homer game was the sixth of his career and his first since July 21, 2024, vs. Nashville while with Norfolk.

Additionally, it is the second multi home run game by an Indian this season, joining Matt Gorski on April 19 vs. Toledo.

Indianapolis managed to scratch across one more run in the fourth inning, thanks to a Ji Hwan Bae sacrifice fly, but were held scoreless past that point. Eddys Leonard prevented an Indians shutout with a solo home run in the eighth, but the early offense from Indy was too much for Gwinnett to overcome.

Drake Fellows (W, 6-2) tossed 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings for Indy. It was the first start of 5.0 or more innings with no hits for an Indians pitcher since Eric Lauer also allowed no hits across 5.0 innings on April 21, 2024, vs. St. Paul. Randy Labaut kept the no-no alive with a clean sixth inning before Ryder Ryan allowed the first hit with one out in the seventh. Brett Sears (L, 0-1) took the loss for Gwinnett in his Triple-A debut, allowing all six of Indy's runs.

The Indians and Stripers conclude their six-game set at Victory Field on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:35 PM. RHP Thomas Harrington (6-8, 5.47) will take the mound for the second time in the series against fellow righty Didier Fuenetes (0-1, 1.93).







International League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.