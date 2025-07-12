Sounds Beat Bulls 13-1

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC- Daz Cameron hit a grand slam in the third inning to propel the Nashville Sounds past the Durham Bulls 13-1 before a paid attendance of 8,097 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Nashville (9-8) scored six times in the second and five in the third to open up an 11-0 lead over Duncan Davitt (L, 0-1) and the Bulls (9-6). Drew Avlas hit a three-run shot in the second and Jeferson Quero drilled a solo homer in the third as the Sounds took a 3-2 series advantage.

Logan Henderson (W, 9-3) retired the first 14 batters of the game before Tanner Murray broke up the perfect game with a solo home run in the fifth.

Dom Keegan singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

Durham used eight pitchers in the game.

How It Happened: Davitt retired the side in order in the first inning on 10 pitches, extending his scoreless streak over his first two Triple-A outings to eight innings. However, the Sounds scored six times in the second and then Davitt was charged with two more in the fourth before he was relieved by Joey Gerber.

What's Next: The Bulls play their final game before the All-Star break on Sunday. Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan is expected to make a rehab start for the Bulls at 1:05 PM ET. Bruce Zimmermann (6-4, 4.61) is slated to oppose for Nashville.







