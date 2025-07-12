RailRiders Keep Buffalo at Bay

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 6-3 Saturday night at PNC Field for their seventh consecutive win. Jose Rojas and Jake Gatewood each hit home runs and Erick Leal earned his fourth win of the second half.

Buffalo took the lead against Erick Leal in the top of the second on a home run by Yohendrick Pinango. The outfielder's second of the series and sixth of the year gave the Bisons a 1-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered quickly with a two-run home run by Rojas. Nicky Lopez singled before Rojas's 13th of the year, giving the RailRiders a lead they would not relinquish.

Leal held the Bisons in check after the second, allowing just four additional baserunners and inducing a pair of double plays. The right-hander struck out six and walked two in his third straight quality start.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning, tallying four runs on four hits. Nicky Lopez singled home T.J. Rumfield and Jake Gatewood added a 363-foot three-run blast to cap the offense.

After Leonardo Pestana shut down Buffalo in the seventh and eighth, the Bisons plated a pair in the ninth against Jayvien Sandridge.

Leal (5-7) notched the win while Anders Tolhurst (3-5) allowed four hits including the Rojas home run over five innings of work in the loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo close their series on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Carrasco gets the ball for the RailRiders, coming off a win on Tuesday in the opener. Buffalo has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

