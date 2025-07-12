Jumbo Shrimp Rally To Defeat Tides
July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (6-9, 36-52) fell 5-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-7, 56-35) Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark. After a 44-minute weather delay, Norfolk loses lead late to drop game.
Cameron Weston (2-5, 4.66) went a career-high 6.1 innings pitched and allowed four runs (4 ER) on five hits, two home runs, three hit by pitches, and one walk with five strikeouts. He was taken out of the game in the seventh for Cionel Pérez after allowing a one-out single to Jack Winkler. Jacksonville would go on to score two runs in the seventh to take the lead, with Deyvison De Los Santos plating Winkler for the game-tying run. That tying run was credited to Weston and ended his bid for a fifth quality start. Jacksonville would take the lead on the next batter by way of a Matt Mervis RBI single.
Heston Kjerstad went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run, and two runs scored. That was Kjerstad's second homer of the year with Norfolk, and his fifth extra-base hit. Silas Ardoin opened the scoring for the Tides in the top of the second with an RBI double to plate Kjerstad. Ardoin is 3-for-7 with a homer, a double, and two RBI in his first two career Triple-A games. Jeremiah Jackson went 2-for-4 with a double and has his 21st extra-base hit since his promotion to Triple-A on June 3.
Norfolk will take on Jacksonville again tomorrow at 1:05 PM for the series finale. RHP Roansy Contreras (5-2, 3.84) is the probable pitcher for Norfolk in tomorrow's game opposite RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 7.58) and Jacksonville.
