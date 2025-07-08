Basallo, Bowens Homer In Win At Jacksonville
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (5-6 | 35-49) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-6 | 53-34), 9-5, on Tuesday night at Vystar Ballpark. The Tides hit two home runs to take the series opener.
Norfolk took the early lead with two runs on a combination of several walks and hit-by-pitches in the first, but Jacksonville tied it up with a run each through the second inning, including a solo home run by Maximo Acosta in the second. The Jumbo Shrimp took their only lead of the game in the third with an RBI double by Joe Mack to go up, 3-2.
The home run barrage came in the fourth and fifth innings, Samuel Basallo took the lead for Norfolk in the fourth on a three-run homer, then TT Bowens blasted a three-run homer of his own in the fifth to make it an 8-3 game. The Tides' final run of the game scored in the eighth when Basallo knocked an RBI single, his fourth RBI of the game.
Jacksonville hit two solo home runs in the eighth by Matt Mervis and Jacob Berry to add to their final score tally, but could not mount a comeback in the Tides 9-5 win. RHP Chayce McDermott (1-5, 7.75) is the probable for Norfolk tomorrow while LHP Adam Laskey (0-1, 1.04) is schedule for Jacksonville. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.
