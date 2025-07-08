Eight Extra-Base Hits Power WooSox to 11-5 Win in Rochester
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Thanks to a prolific offensive performance, the Worcester Red Sox (4-9, 45-42) topped the Rochester Red Wings (4-9, 31-54) on Tuesday night at Innovative Field by an 11-5 final for their second-consecutive victory.
Vaughn Grissom led the charge offensively, going 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles, two runs scored, a walk, and three RBI. Tonight marked Grissom's fourth game this season with at least four hits, and the third time he has done so against the Red Wings.
Trayce Thompson went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, and two RBI. It was Thompson's third game this season with at least three hits.
The WooSox amassed 14 hits. They hit six doubles, matching their season high, which they have now done three times against Rochester.
The Worcester offense struck early, scoring in the first inning for the second-straight game. With two outs and the bases empty, Kristian Campbell drilled a double to left. Grissom lined a single into right to bring in Campbell.
The Red Wings scored three in the home half of the first thanks to a solo home run from Yohandy Morales and a two-run homer from Nick Schnell.
But the WooSox responded with a pair of runs in the second and four in the third. In the second, Seby Zavala drilled a two-run shot to tie the game at three. Two innings later, Blaze Jordan and Thompson drove in runs, and Nathan Hickey hammered a two-run, 417-foot home run down the right-field line to give the WooSox a 7-3 lead.
In the fifth, Thompson knocked in his second run with a single to right, and another run scored on a double play to make it 9-3.
Rochester got a run in the fifth when Schnell doubled in Morales. They added another in the seventh on Morales' second homer of the night.
The WooSox tacked on two more in the eighth when Grissom singled home a pair in the eighth.
In his third start in the organization, Kyle Harrison picked up his first win. The left-hander went five innings allowing four runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out four.
The WooSox and Red Wings continue their six-game series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at Innovative Field. On the mound, Tanner Houck is scheduled to start for the WooSox, continuing his major-league rehab assignment. The Mets have not announced a starter. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network
