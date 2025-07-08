Redbirds and Knights Postponed Due to Weather
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight's Memphis Redbirds game against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) has been postponed due to weather.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 9 with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT. The gates to AutoZone Park are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
Single-game ticket buyers for Tuesday's game will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
