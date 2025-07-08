WooSox Rally to Beat Red Wings in Series Opener

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Tuesday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Red Wings kicked off their final six-game series prior to the All-Star break against the Worcester WooSox. The Red Wings fell to the WooSox in the series opener by a score of 11-5. 1B Yohandy Morales racked up three hits in the contest, including a pair of home runs, driving in three runs for the Red Wings. RF Nick Schnell also tallied three hits on the night, highlighted by a double and a two-run homer in the first inning.

The WooSox got the scoring started in the top of the first. 1B Kristian Campbell knocked a two-out double off the left field fence, and on the very next pitch, 2B Vaughn Grissom laced an opposite-field RBI single to give Worcester the 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings provided a quick response in the bottom half of the frame. Yohandy Morales launched a 413-foot blast over the center field wall, tying the game at one apiece. The Wings kept the rally going when DH Andres Chapparo knocked a double into the right-center gap, followed by Nick Schnell crushing a breaking ball into the Rochester bullpen for a two-run homer. The Wings held an early 3-1 lead heading into the second inning.

Worcester answered with runs in the top of the second inning. DH Nathan Hickey earned a one-out walk, and C Seby Zavala hit a ball over the left field fence to quickly tie the score at three.

The WooSox regained the lead in the top of the third. Kristian Campbell worked a one-out walk, followed by Vaughn Grissom lining a double down the left field line, putting runners on second and third. One run would come in on an RBI groundout by 3B Blaze Jordan, followed by an RBI single from RF Trayce Thompson to give the Sox a 5-3 lead. Worcester added to their lead when DH Nathan Hickey hit a 412-foot, two-run bomb over the right field pavilion. Worcester carried a 7-3 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

Worcester continued to add on to their lead in the fifth inning. The WooSox strung together three straight hits to begin the inning, bringing one runner home and putting runners on first and third. Rochester was able to induce a double play off the bat of Nathan Hickey in the next at bat, but the play brought home another run and gave Worcester a 9-3 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Rochester responded to the Red Sox rally with a run. With one out in the inning, Yohandy Morales drove a double into center field. Nick Schnell followed up with a two-out double of his own back to center field, making it a 9-4 ballgame.

Trying to trim their deficit in the seventh, Morales launched his second home run of the night to left-center, trimming the WooSox lead to 9-5.

The WooSox opened the top of the eighth with two outs, as SS Nick Sogard drew a walk and CF Jhostynxon Garcia followed with a single to left. With runners on first and second, Campbell worked a walk to load the bases. Grissom then lined a single to center, bringing home Sogard and Garcia to extend Worcester's lead to 11-5.

The score remained the same heading into the Red Wings final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth. Looking for a comeback, the Red Wings came up short, ending the ballgame with a score of 11-5.

RHP Cade Cavalli toed the rubber for the series opener against Worcester. In 3.2 innings, the Tulsa native gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks, picking up two strikeouts. RHP Michael Cuevas relieved Cavalli in the fourth, as well as throwing the fifth and sixth innings, recording a line of 2.1 innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs, no walks, and two strikeouts. The seventh inning was handled by RHP Carlos Romero, who didn't allow a hit and struck out two. RHP Holden Powell came in for the eighth, allowing two runs on two hits with a strikeout. RHP Parker Dunshee finished the game out in the ninth, inducing three straight flyouts.

1B Yohandy Morales picks up the Player of the Game honors on Tuesday night. The slugger went 3-for-4, logging his first multi-homer game with two solo shots while adding a double for a career-high three extra-base hits. Through his first six games of July, the Miami native is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with a 1.077 OPS.

Rochester will look to pick up their first win tomorrow afternoon in game two of the series against Worcester. RHP Chase Solesky will take the mound for the Red Wings. The first pitch will be at 1:05 p.m.







