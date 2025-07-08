July 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
IOWA CUBS (45-41, 6-6) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (38-47, 5-7)
Tuesday, July 8 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS FIELD - St. Paul, MN
RHP Will Sanders (4-0, 4.39) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (4-3, 5.37)
TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints tonight...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to make his sixth start tonight...right-hander Darren McCaughan is slated to make his eighth start tonight for St. Paul.
SUNDAY DUB: The I-Cubs claimed the week's split-series with Omaha, four games to two as Iowa won 9-5 on Sunday at Werner Park... Luke Little worked just an inning but earned his first win in the process... Owen Caissie went 3-for-5 and added his 20th double of the season and Moises Ballesteros added three hits...Sunday marked Caissie's fourth consecutive multi-hit game.
THERE GOES THAT MAN: Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...Carlos has hit safely in 14 straight games batting .339 (20-for-59), marks his longest such streak since he also hit in 14 straight from June 23-July 24, 2017 with Triple-A Salt Lake.
VS. ST. PAUL: This marks the third series meeting St. Paul and Iowa have played this season and first since May 13-18 at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have gone 8-4 vs. the Saints this season.
BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 27 games and has tallied nine multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .320 (33-for-103) with 11 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in batting average (3rd, .333), hits (3rd, 93), total bases (T-5th, 139) doubles (T-6th, 20).
PUNCHIES: Friday night's starter Chris Kachmar was promoted from Double-A Knoxville and earned the win...Kachmar tallied nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings which is the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season and highest mark since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.
HBD OWEN AND TOMMY!: Today, outfielder Owen Caissie celebrates his 23rd birthday and right-handed pitcher Tommy Romero turns 28...the two players share a birthday with former MLB All-Stars Josh Harrison and Terry Puhl ...the pair also have this date of birth with Chef Wolfgang and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.
HAVE A WEEK: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie was named International League Player of the Week yesterday the league announced...in five games vs. Omaha, Caissie slashed .476/.560/1.143 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four home runs, six RBI and four walks...he tallied two multi-homer games in the series, with one coming on July 3 and the other on July 5....during that timeframe, Caissie ranked among International League leaders in total bases (1st, 24), OPS (1st, 1.703), hits (T-1st, 10), runs (T-1st, 9), home runs (T-1st, 4), slugging percentage (2nd, 1.143), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 6), batting average (3rd, .476) and on-base percentage (6th, .560)...he is the second I-Cub to be named International League Player of the Week this season, following Carlos Pérez on May 12-18.
EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 0-for-4 to snap his multi-hit game streak at six Friday night...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Chris Dominguez did it in seven straight games from June 28-July 4 2017...in 24 games since June 6, The Jaguar is slashing .337/.398/.573 (30-for-89) with nine doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI.
LETS HIT THE 45: The I-Cubs won their 45th game of the season on Sunday at Omaha...last season, Iowa won did not get win No. 45 until Aug. 3 and were in last place of the International League West standings...this season, Iowa is on pace to finish the year with a 78-71 record (.523 winning percentage), which would be 10 wins better than last season's record of 68-72 (.453).
