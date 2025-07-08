RailRiders Surge past Buffalo

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Jorbit Vivas and Ismael Munguia had three hits apiece, helping back Carlos Carrasco in his first RailRiders win.

The Bisons opened the scoring against Carrasco in the fourth. Alan Roden singled and Yohendrick Pinango reached on an error. After both baserunners advanced on a passed ball, Roden scored on a groundout to stake Buffalo to a 1-0 lead and an RBI-single by Ali Sanchez extended the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the RailRiders sent all nine batters to the plate to take a 3-2 lead. Jeimer Candelario worked a leadoff walk against Bisons starter Adam Macko. With one out, Jose Rojas doubled. Candelario scored on a sac fly by Andrew Velazquez and Munguia plated Rojas to tie the game at two. Jesus Rodriguez singled in Munguia to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 advantage.

The RailRiders added a run in the sixth on a single from Vivas that brought Munguia home.

In the eighth, Velazquez walked and stole second. A Munguia single drove Velazquez home for an insurance run.

Carrasco (1-2) worked 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three. Harrison Cohen, Eric Reyzelman and Joel Kuhnul combined to blank the Bisons over the final 3.2 innings, limiting Buffalo to a pair of hits. Kuhnul notched his first save since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his third of the season overall. Macko (0-4) surrendered the first three runs over 3.2 innings, striking out three and walking three.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo continue this set on Wednesday afternoon. Sean Boyle takes the mound for the RailRiders against the Bisons and CJ Van Eyk at 1:05 P.M. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

