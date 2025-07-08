Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Norfolk

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three different Jumbo Shrimp slugged home runs, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides 9-5, Tuesday night from VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, Dylan Beavers and Dylan Carlson worked back-to-back walks for Norfolk (35-49, 5-6). With runners at first and second, Samuel Basallo (17) demolished a three-run home run, giving the Tides a 5-3 lead over Jacksonville (53-34, 6-6).

The Norfolk bats stayed hot in the fifth. Vimael Machín was hit by a pitch to start the frame, stealing second base a few pitches later. A wild pitch from Declan Cronin advanced Machín and walked Emmanuel Rivera. Rivera stole second and following a mound visit, TT Bowens (8) walloped a three-run home run, extending the Tides lead, 8-3.

Leading by five, Beavers and Carlson smoked two straight singles in the eighth. With runners at the corners, Basallo laced an RBI knock, making it 9-3.

Jacksonville rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Matt Mervis (7) mashed a solo home run, making it 9-4. Three batters later, Jacob Berry (6) ripped a solo blast, trimming the Jumbo Shrimp's deficit to four.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the top of the first. Beavers was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Carlson and Basallo worked back-to-back walks, loading the bases. Two batters later, José Barrero was plunked by a pitch, giving Norfolk the lead, 1-0. Following a foul out, Heston Kjerstad walked, scoring Carlson and extending the Tides lead to two.

Jacksonville responded in the bottom of the first. Jakob Marsee smacked a leadoff double. A stolen base coupled with a balk from Norfolk starter Roansy Contreras, made it 2-1.

Trailing by a run in the second, Acosta (5) crushed a leadoff home run, tying the game at two.

Locked in a 2-2 tie in the third, Marsee worked a leadoff walk for Jacksonville. Two batters later, Joe Mack ripped an RBI double, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Adam Laskey (0-1, 1.04 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Chayce McDermott (1-5, 7.75 ERA) will counter for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for "Wear it Home Wednesday" presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health. The first 500 fans entering the ballpark at the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive a t-shirt with Southpaw's take on the album cover "Unleashed". One giveaway per person, not per ticket. Wednesday is also "Charity Begins at Home" at VyStar Ballpark. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Dreams Come True as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).







