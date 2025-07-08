Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Biogen Foundation

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced a partnership with the Biogen Foundation, in a new campaign to advance better health in the local Triangle community. For every walk achieved by a Bulls batter, the Biogen Foundation will donate $100 to the Fund for Community Health.

"Community is at the heart of what we do here at the Bulls, and so we're thrilled to partner with a local leader in the bio-tech industry who shares that passion," stated Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development at CBC Sports. "This is an exciting way we can work together to build a healthier Triangle community. The season has started strongly for the Bulls on the field and in the stands, and with continued strong performances from our lineup and good turnout from fans, this campaign will be a great success".

The Biogen Foundation established the Fund for Community Health at the North Carolina Community Foundation to make grants to charitable organizations.

"We are proud to partner with our friends at the Durham Bulls and the North Carolina Community Foundation to advance better health in our community," said Alex Cameron, Community Engagement and Foundation Lead at Biogen. "We're rooting for a breakthrough season for the Bulls and for the incredible community organizations that are helping our neighbors have the resources they need to thrive."

Vice President of Philanthropic Services for the North Carolina Community Foundation Kathryn R. Holding added, "We are grateful to Biogen Foundation for supporting community health in North Carolina. This collaboration is a wonderful example of how philanthropy can strengthen our communities."







