Bottoms Up: Saints Get Three Homers, 10 RBI from Last Three in Order in 11-5 Win

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints were coming off a series in which they scored just 16 runs in six games. The bottom three in the Saints order did all they could to match that in one game on Tuesday night at CHS Field. Emmanuel Rodriguez, in his first game back off the IL since May 30, Aaron Sabato, and Patrick Winkel combined to go 7-13, each hitting a three-run homer, and driving in 10 as they thumped the best offensive team in the league, 11-5 in front of 4,942.

The top-rated prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, and 43rd best prospect in baseball, Owen Caissie, put the I-Cubs on the board in the first with a solo homer to left, his 17th of the season, making it 1-0.

Three batters into the home half and the Saints tied it up. Austin Martin led off with a double to left-center, took third on a Mickey Gasper single off the right field wall, and scored on a fielder's choice by Edouard Julien.

With two outs and nobody on in the second the I-Cubs took the lead back. Ben Cowles doubled to the left-center gap and scored on a cracked bat bloop single by James Triantos just over the head of shortstop Payton Eeles making it 2-1 I-Cubs.

It took three batters into the second for the Saints to tie the game. Rodriguez led off with a walk, took third on a single to center by Sabato, and scored on a fielder's choice by Winkel.

Caissie came calling again for the I-Cubs in the third with his second solo homer of the game, his 18th of the season, putting his team up 3-2.

The next nine runs scored by the Saints came on three swings and it started in the bottom of the third. With one out Jose Miranda reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Cowles. Rodriguez followed with a single to center moving Miranda to second. With two outs Winkel clubbed a three-run homer to right, his seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 5-3 lead. Winkel now has seven homers in 89 at bats this season. Winkel went 1-4 with a home run, a career-tying high four RBI, and a run scored.

The I-Cubs hit their third home run of the night in the sixth to tie the game. Moises Ballesteros led off with a double to left-center and with one out Greg Allen homered to right, his fourth of the season.

The former first round pick by the Twins from 2020, Sabato, gave the Saints the lead for good in the seventh. Eeles led off with a single to right. With one out Rodriguez singled to left-center putting runners at first and second. Sabato then slugged a three-run homer to right-center, his fourth of the season, putting the Saints up 8-5. Sabato finished the night 3-5 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

The finishing touches were put on the game in the eighth. Carson McCusker reached when pitcher Brooks Kriske dropped a throw at first from first baseman Jonathan Long. Eeles followed with a single to right-center putting runners at first and second. Eeles finished the night with a career-tying high four hits going 4-5 with two runs scored. Rodriguez then followed with a 112 mph laser down the right field line that was just inside the pole for a three-run homer, his fifth of the season, giving the Saints an 11-5 lead. Rodriguez went 3-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a career-high four runs.

