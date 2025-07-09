Saints Pitchers Punch out 16 I-Cubs, McCusker Smashes Game-Winning Homer in 5-3 Victory

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - One-by-one the St. Paul Saints pitchers set down the Iowa Cubs hitters on strikes. With the arms doing their job, the bats did theirs as Carson McCusker delivered the big blow late as the Saints came from behind to defeat the Iowa Cubs 5-3 on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,782.

José Ureña was the opener for the Saints as he continues to get stretched out. The I-Cubs got to him in the first as Owen Caissie walked with one out, Jonathan Long doubled him to third, and Moises Ballesteros doubled them both home making it 2-0. Despite the two runs Ureña struck out all three outs in the first and got two more punchouts in the second as he went 2.0 innings allowing two runs and striking out five.

Erasmo Ramirez took over in the third and the top of the order got it done again for the I-Cubs. With one out Caissie walked and scored on a double from Long increasing the lead to 3-0. Ramirez allowed the one run and struck out two in his lone inning of work.

The Saints got a run back in the fourth. Jonah Bride led off with an infield single to third. He moved to third on a double to left by Edouard Julien. With one out Emmanuel Rodriguez got the Saints on the board with an RBI groundout cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Cory Lewis took over and kept the Saints in the ballgame. The righty has used his knuckleball more over his last few starts and on Wednesday he threw it 40 times in his 76 pitches. He threw it for a 60% strike rate and got a swing and miss 35% of the time. Lewis went 4.0 hitless, scoreless innings and despite walking four, he fanned seven. The seven strikeouts were a career-high for Lewis out of relief.

In the seventh the Saints cashed in on a free pass and speed. Rodriguez led off with a walk. With one out he stole second and took third on the throwing error by the catcher Ballesteros. With two outs Noah Cardenas walked. Austin Martin then hit a ground ball up the middle that got into center that scored Rodriguez cutting the deficit to 3-2.

With the Saints trailing by a run in the eighth McCusker came calling. Jonah Bride led off with a walk and that was followed by a single to right by Edouard Julien. He finished the night 3-4 with a double and a run scored. McCusker then took a 93-mph fastball right down the middle and demolished it 431 feet to center, his 17th of the season, putting the Saints up 5-3.

Cody Laweryson pitched the final two innings for the Saints. He got out of a second and third two out jam in the eighth and struck out two in the inning.

In the ninth, Laweryson retired the side in order to earn the win. He went 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits and struck out two.

Saints pitchers fanned 16, one shy of the franchise record in a nine-inning game and the fourth time the Saints struck out that many in a nine-inning game.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-4, 6.49) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Chris Kachmar (1-0, 1.80). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.