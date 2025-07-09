Early Run Rampage Propels Bats Past Clippers 7-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio - One game after an 11-run explosion, the Louisville Bats continued their scoring surge, using a hot start to top the Columbus Clippers, 7-3. All the Bats' damage came in the first four innings, and thanks to a lockdown performance by Louisville's bullpen, that was more than enough to secure the win.

While the Bats' offense took center stage for most of the night, it was the Clippers who struck first in the opening frame.

After only managing a singular out in his previous outing, Jose Franco looked to rebound in Columbus. Unfortunately, his outing unraveled with a taxing 10-pitch walk to Petey Halpin and a two-run blast by Chase DeLauter, leading to Franco's exit after just two-thirds of an inning. Randy Wynne (W, 2-5) took over and quickly secured the final out, but the Bats nonetheless faced a 2-0 deficit.

That deficit didn't last long. In fact, two batters into the top of the second, Ryan Vilade evened the score with one swing of the bat. After Rece Hinds worked a walk, Vilade belted a homer to straightaway center, his eighth home run of the season and third with the Bats.

Louisville continued attacking Columbus starter Doug Nikhazy (L, 5-5), as Will Banfield doubled and came home on a Blake Dunn single. A single and catcher's interference loaded the bases for the Bats, bringing Edwin Ríos to the plate. Ríos smoked a sweeper over the heart of the plate to right field for a single, mere inches shy of a grand slam. The Bats added two runs off the base knock, but the inning ended as Francisco Urbaez was thrown out trying to clear the bases.

Louisville added another run in the third thanks to back-to-back doubles from Hinds and Vilade, extending the lead to 6-2. In the bottom of the frame the Clippers clapped back, though. After Wynne secured two quick outs, C.J. Kayfus launched a solo shot to make it 6-3. While the blast gave Columbus a run back, Wynne limited the damage there, despite putting the following two Clippers on.

The Bats continued their offensive frenzy, tacking on another run in the fourth and loading the bases in the fifth; albeit they couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. Following that, Louisville's traffic on the base paths stalled, only putting two men on in the final four frames. Even so, the Bats' relief arms took care of business, rendering additional run support unnecessary.

Hunter Parks and Connor Phillips each delivered two hitless innings, maintaining the Bats' lead through seven. Zach Maxwell took over in the eighth, making quick work by fanning the first two Clippers he faced, and working out of trouble after he put two men on for another scoreless frame.

With a four-run lead, Luis Mey took over in the ninth looking to close it out. He did so in style, striking out the side to seal Louisville's 7-3 victory.

Wednesday's victory was a team effort, on both sides of the ball. All nine Louisville starters reached base to fuel its scoring spree, and five relievers stepped up to strike out 12 and stifle the Clippers.

By going 2-for-4 at the plate, Dunn extended his on-base streak to 30 games, the longest streak by a Bats player since Alejo Lopez's 42-game streak in 2023. Hinds and Davis Wendzel each recorded three hits and two runs scored in the victory.

The Bats (39-50, 7-7 second half) continue their series with the Clippers (40-46, 6-8 second half) Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park after taking the first two games of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







