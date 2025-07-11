Bats Cannot Get Offense Rolling, Get Shutout in Game Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats were shut out in game four by the Columbus Clippers, losing 6-0 on Friday night. This is the fifth time this season the Bats have gone down scoreless, and the six-game set is now even at two games apiece.

The Clippers had a huge first inning and pounced right out of the gate. After four pitches by Louisville starter Chase Petty (L, 2-6), the Clippers led 1-0 thanks to a lead-off home run by Milan Tolentino. Petty gave up a walk and an RBI double to Chase DeLauter. Following back-to-back singles, the Bats found themselves down 3-0 before recording an out. The Clippers grabbed another one before the inning ended, and they were up by four runs after the first frame.

After the rough first inning, Petty began to find his groove. Over the next few innings, he struck out four batters, with three of them going down looking. Unfortunately, he surrendered a pair of solo home runs: one in the third to Kody Huff and another in the fifth to Petey Halpin. Petty exited in the bottom of the sixth, getting relieved by Yosver Zulueta.

The Bats offense struggled against Clippers starter Ryan Webb (W, 4-4). They could only snag three hits through six innings. Francisco Urbaez, the team leader in hits (85), had one of the three hits, but Webb ended his night with eight strikeouts. Jack Leftwich came on to pitch to start the seventh inning.

Zulueta came in and fanned the first two batters he faced. He came back to the bump for the seventh and punched out the first batter of the inning. Tolentino hit a sharp double into left center field, but Zulueta forced two fly outs to prevent any more damage.

In the top of the eighth, the Bats had some momentum. Bryson Brigman drew a walk to start the inning, then Rece Hinds hit a two-out single into center field. Ryan Vilade walked to load the bases for Levi Jordan. He came up short and popped out to second, and the Bats still couldn't break the goose egg on the board.

Lenny Torres Jr. came in and threw a scoreless inning. Blake Dunn tried to ignite a two-out rally in the ninth with a base hit, but it wasn't meant to be as the Bats couldn't find a way to come back.

The pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts in the loss and Dunn was the only Bat with multiple hits. He ended the night going 2-for-4, extending his impressive on-base streak to 32 games.

The Bats (39-52, 7-9 second half) will continue their series with the Clippers (42-46, 8-8 second half) on Saturday night. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







