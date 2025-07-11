Bulls Walk off with 5-4 Win over Sounds
July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC- Tanner Murray swatted a game-winning home run to leadoff the bottom of the ninth as the Durham Bulls knocked out the Nashville Sounds 5-4 at the DBAP on Friday night.
Minutes after Carson Williams tied the game with a two-run shot in the eighth, Murray flicked a 1-2 pitch over the Blue Monster in left field to give the Bulls (9-5) a series-evening win.
Eric Orze (W, 2-0) registered the win in relief after striking out two Sounds batters with a runner at third in the ninth.
Logan Workman tossed six innings of one-run ball, fanning eight.
How It Happened: Murray delivered the decisive shot on a 1-2 pitch from Elvis Peguero, turning around a 97mph fastball for the game winner. All five Durham runs scored on homers. Tristan Peters socked out a two-run shot in the third, then Williams' two-run rocket in the eighth.
Manny's Exit: Tampa Bay Rays reliever Manny Rodriguez departed his second rehab appearance with the Bulls in the seventh inning after facing two-plus batters. Rodriguez permitted an infield single and recorded a pop out, but after delivering his third pitch of Nick Kahle's at-bat, the athletic training staff visited the mound and Rodriguez left the game. Joey Krehbiel came in to walk Kahle, then permitted a three-run homer to Jeferson Quero.
What's Next: Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday night with Duncan Davitt (0-0, 2.57) making his second Triple-A start for Durham. Nashville is expected to run out Logan Henderson (8-3, 3.16) at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Rain Halts Saints' Comeback Attempt in 8-7 Loss in 8 Innings - St. Paul Saints
- Missed Opportunities Haunt Knights in 4-1 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Herrera Slaps Three Hits In Memphis Win Over Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Earn Eighth Pitching-Shutout in 1-0 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Comes from Behind for 8-7 Walk-Off Win over Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Falls in 10 Innings to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Stripers in 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- Batten's Extra-Inning Grand Slam Saves the Day for Stripers in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Fall in Walk off Fashion Friday Night in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs Drop Heartbreaker to Mets in Extra Innings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Early Scranton Offense Too Much for Bisons in 10-1 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Outlast Red Wings, Clinch Season-Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Basallo Leads Tides To Comeback Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Winans Perfect through Four, Pair of Bombs Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Blanked by the Clippers Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Cannot Get Offense Rolling, Get Shutout in Game Four - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Walk off with 5-4 Win over Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Left-Handed Pitcher Ryan Borucki Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- July 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Fall 3-2 in Pitcher's Duel with Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Amaya Homers But Redbirds Top Knights 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Dominate Knights, Snap Five-Game Skid - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.