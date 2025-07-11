Bulls Walk off with 5-4 Win over Sounds

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC- Tanner Murray swatted a game-winning home run to leadoff the bottom of the ninth as the Durham Bulls knocked out the Nashville Sounds 5-4 at the DBAP on Friday night.

Minutes after Carson Williams tied the game with a two-run shot in the eighth, Murray flicked a 1-2 pitch over the Blue Monster in left field to give the Bulls (9-5) a series-evening win.

Eric Orze (W, 2-0) registered the win in relief after striking out two Sounds batters with a runner at third in the ninth.

Logan Workman tossed six innings of one-run ball, fanning eight.

How It Happened: Murray delivered the decisive shot on a 1-2 pitch from Elvis Peguero, turning around a 97mph fastball for the game winner. All five Durham runs scored on homers. Tristan Peters socked out a two-run shot in the third, then Williams' two-run rocket in the eighth.

Manny's Exit: Tampa Bay Rays reliever Manny Rodriguez departed his second rehab appearance with the Bulls in the seventh inning after facing two-plus batters. Rodriguez permitted an infield single and recorded a pop out, but after delivering his third pitch of Nick Kahle's at-bat, the athletic training staff visited the mound and Rodriguez left the game. Joey Krehbiel came in to walk Kahle, then permitted a three-run homer to Jeferson Quero.

What's Next: Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday night with Duncan Davitt (0-0, 2.57) making his second Triple-A start for Durham. Nashville is expected to run out Logan Henderson (8-3, 3.16) at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.