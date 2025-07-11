I-Cubs Win 8-7 Over St. Paul as Game Four Ended Early
July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs took care of game four with an 8-7 score against the St. Paul Saints, a game that was called in the bottom of the eighth due to heavy rain.
In the fourth game of the series, the Saints jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the first two innings of the game.
After two and a half quiet innings, the I-Cubs put up seven runs in the top of the fifth inning as James Triantos, Chase Strumpf, Greg Allen, and Moises Ballesteros all singled in the frame to score five runs combined. Then Carlos Perez and Darius Hill added two runs of drawing walks for an 8-3 lead.
The Saints crept back into Iowa's lead as they scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 8-6 score. Then, another home run put them a run behind before the game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning due to heavy rain.
Kenta Maeda worked an efficient five innings, allowed five runs on 10 hits and struck out seven in the process. Seven strikeouts was the most Maeda has thrown this season and the most since 2023.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Saturday, July 12 and first pitch is at 6:37 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
