Sounds Fall in Walk off Fashion Friday Night in Durham

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, N.C - The Sounds and Bulls traded blows on Friday night with Durham getting the last word on a walk-off home run to take Friday's game 5-4. Chad Patrick's first start back with the Sounds resulted in the second straight quality start for Nashville while home runs by Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero accounted for all four Nashville runs.

Black got the scoring started in the top of the first with a solo home run off Logan Workman. The Brewers no. 10-rated prospect finished the night with his second multi-hit game of the season.

Patrick retired the Bulls in order in the first inning before working his way around a walk and single in the second. The only blemish on Patrick's outing was a two-run home run allowed in the third to put the Bulls in front after issuing his second walk of the night. The right-hander bounced back to retired each of the next four in a row before working out of another jam in the bottom of the fourth to leave a pair stranded. Four of the final six outs to end his outing were strikeouts as he finished the game with seven strikeouts over his six-quality innings.

Still trailing 2-1 entering the top of the seventh, Quero's first career Triple-A home run was a go-ahead three-run shot with two outs in the inning to put Nashville ahead 4-2.

Blake Holub worked a scoreless inning in relief of Patrick before turning the ball over to Will Childers for his second Nashville appearance. Following a one-out walk, Tampa Bay's top rated prospect Carson Williams evened the score with a two-run home run and his 16th home run of the season. Childers retired each of the next two to send the game to the ninth tied 4-4.

Raynel Delgado legged out a leadoff infield single before eventually getting to third on a sacrifice bunt and stolen base with just one out. Consecutive strikeouts ended the Sounds threat and sent the game to the bottom of the ninth. Five pitches later, Tanner Murray hit a walk-off home run off Elvis Peguero to even the series heading into the final two games before the All-Star break.

Right-hander Logan Henderson (8-3, 3.16 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Saturday night with a chance control of the series. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BACK TO BLACK: Tyler Black made it back-to-back games with a home run with his solo home run in the top of the first inning on Friday night. He homered on Wednesday night before having the day off on Thursday. Black is the seventh different Nashville player to have a home run in consecutive games in 2025. Jorge Alfaro was the last to do it with home runs in back-to-back games last Saturday and Sunday against Memphis. Its the fifth time in Black's career with a home run in consecutive games and the first since ending the 2024 season with homers in back-to-back games September 21-22 on the road in Norfolk.

CAN'T FORGET YOUR FIRST: Brewers no. 5-rated prospect Jeferson Quero collected his first career Triple-A home run with his go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning off right-hander Joey Krehbiel. Quero had five home runs during his 11-game rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League prior to joining the Sounds on June 3rd. Friday's homer was the 34th of Quero's professional career.

QUALITY + QUANTITY: Chad Patrick's quality start on Friday was the second straight quality start for Nashville and the third of the series. Including his final five starts of the 2024 season with Nashville, Patrick has four quality starts in his last six Triple-A games. He also posted five quality starts in his 18 starts with Milwaukee this year before being optioned back to Nashville. Including Friday night, the Brewers and Sounds are 2-4 in his six quality starts. The Sounds have 16 quality starts out of their rotation this season and are 10-6 in such games.

HOME RUNS: All nine combined runs scored on Friday night between Nashville and Durham were courtesy of the long ball. Tanner Murray's walk-off home run was the second allowed by the Sounds this year. Norfolk's Fernando Peguero hit the first on June 12. It was the fifth overall walk-off loss for the Sounds in 2025.







International League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.