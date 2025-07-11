Omaha Shut out by Mud Hens in 1-0 Loss

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their second straight to the Toledo Mud Hens, a pitcher's duel that ended 1-0 in favor of the Mud Hens.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch made his team-leading 6th quality start on Friday night, firing 6.0 scoreless frames and striking out 7, on a career-high 107 pitches. Hatch threw 1-2-3 innings in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th frames and retired 10 Mud Hens in a row between the 1st and 4th.

Ben Sears relieved Hatch in the 7th and Toledo scored the first run of the game on an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. In the 8th, Stephen Nogosek followed Sears and struck out 2 of the 4 Mud Hens he faced a scoreless frame.

In the 9th, Andrew Hoffmann followed Nogosek with a 1-2-3 inning, though in the bottom half of the frame, the Chasers batters were retired in order to seal the 1-0 final score in favor of Toledo.

Omaha had just 3 hits in the loss. MJ Melendez doubled in the 1st, Nick Pratto singled in the 3rd, and Harold Castro singled in the 8th. Omaha also drew 3 walks but did not get a runner past 2nd base.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Justin Dunn is scheduled to pitch.







