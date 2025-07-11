Chasers Fall 3-2 in Pitcher's Duel with Toledo

July 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were defeated 3-2 by the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday night, a pitcher's duel that did not see a run score until the 6th inning.

Right-Hander John Gant started the game for Omaha and fired 5.0 scoreless innings for the second time in just as many starts, recording 15 outs with 18 Toledo batters faced. While Gant had just 1 strikeout, he faced the minimum in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th innings, with Omhaha turning 3 double play behind him.

Chazz Martinez replaced Gant in the 6th inning and Toledo took a 2-0 lead on an RBI triple and fielder's choice.

After 5.5 innings of scoreless baseball from Toledo, Omaha shrunk the deficit to 2-1 in the 6th inning. MJ Melendez led off with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. A Cavan Biggio groundout advanced Melendez to third and he scored on an RBI groundout from Drew Waters.

Brandon Johnson followed Martinez with a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th, and in the bottom of the frame, Joey Wiemer connected on a game-tying solo home run and Omaha met Toledo at 2-2.

In the 8th, Evan Sisk relieved Johnson and the Mud Hens regained the lead with an RBI groundout for a 3-2 score. Michael Fulmer took the mound for Omaha in the 9th and faced the minimum for a scoreless frame.

The Storm Chasers strung together a pair of singles in the first, though the rally ended there and the 3-2 score in favor of Toledo held to be final.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.







